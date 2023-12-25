Sharing Artistic Legacy: Turkmenistan Shines at Dushanbe’s East-West Festival

On 23 December 2023, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Tajikistan took part in the International Festival “East-West: Musical Traditions and Eurasian Folk Art in the cultural space of the CIS”, which was held in Dushanbe.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan, the festival brought together a diverse ensemble of performers and audiences. Diplomats, media representatives, scholars, and members of various cultural organizations mingled with enthusiastic spectators, creating a vibrant atmosphere of intercultural exchange.

An international exhibition was also organized on the sidelines of the cultural feast. The Turkmenistan’s exposition, decorated in national colors, captivated visitors with its display of exquisite folk art. Hand-woven carpets, dazzling with intricate patterns, embroidered textiles crafted by skilled artisans, and a medley of other handcrafted treasures reflected the country’s rich artistic legacy.

The exhibition featured works by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as other publications which highlighted the nation’s contemporary achievements across various fields, offering a glimpse into its dynamic progress.

Following the festival “East-West: musical traditions and Eurasian folk art in the cultural space of the CIS”, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Dushanbe was awarded a diploma from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan as a testament to the enduring beauty and profound impact of Turkmen artistry. ///nCa, 25 December 2023