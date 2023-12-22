İstanbul is Among “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024”

İstanbul was included in Travel + Leisure’s (T+L) “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024” list and became a recommended travel destination for the following year. The city’s vibrant atmosphere and iconic landmarks give guests unforgettable experiences. The travel magazine T+L compiled “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024” by showcasing destinations, cities, and experiences that captivate the attention of its editors and inspire them to plan their trips for the coming year.

The list, which covers lesser-known destinations and the world’s most popular tourist destinations like İstanbul, aims to inspire curious travellers to explore our world in new ways. Based on their personal experiences, more than twenty travel experts compiled a list of fifty destinations. The recommendations are grouped into the following categories: “For Cultural Immersion,” “Foods and Drinks,” “Big-City Thrills,” “Moments on the Water,” “Nature Lovers,” “Beach Vibes,” and “Adventurous Travellers.”

İstanbul’s modern texture, combining the past and present on two continents, has placed it as one of the top travel destinations in “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024″‘s “For Big-City Thrills” category.

İstanbul: The City of Luxury and Style in Türkiye

İstanbul, one of the world’s most famous cities offering numerous experiences, with its historical landmarks, architecture reflecting its multicultural structure, lively culture and art scene, amazing and unique tastes and a wide range of shopping alternatives, are described in detail in T + L’s article.

While the article underlines that İstanbul was picked as the best city in Europe by T+L readers in 2023, it details why the beautiful metropolis should be visited, highlighting the allure of the city’s revitalised Bosporus shore. The article also mentions İstanbul Modern, designed by the famous architect Renzo Piano with inspiration from the sparkling waters of the Bosporus, İstanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum, and The Peninsula İstanbul, all located in this region.

While the article highlights İstanbul’s luxurious accommodations and fine-dining experiences, it also underlines that it is the city of modernism, with its flashy hotels, modern art stops, Michelin Star restaurants, luxury, and diverse shopping experiences.

İstanbul offers a multi-layered travel experience to travellers with its historical landmarks, lively social life, museums, art and cultural events, and unique gourmet eateries. İstanbul, Türkiye’s most dynamic and vibrant metropolis, has been included on travel lists in different categories in recent years, compiled by the world’s leading publications such as Conde Nast Traveller, Forbes and Time Out. ///nCa, 22 December 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)