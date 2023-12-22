Ashgabat Enjoyed Spectacular Celebration of Chinese Martial Arts

As part of the Year of Culture of the People’s Republic of China in Turkmenistan, Ashgabat witnessed a captivating performance by the renowned Chinese martial arts group “Long Yun” on 21 December. The event, a mix of artistry and athleticism, brought together enthusiasts of both cultures for an evening of shared admiration and appreciation.

Opening the event, Chinese Ambassador to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng extended warm greetings to the audience, wishing the Turkmen people peace, stability, and prosperity in the upcoming year. He emphasized the significance of cultural exchange in strengthening the close and fruitful ties between Turkmenistan and China, built upon the wise leadership of both nations.

Established with the support of martial arts legend Jackie Chan, “Long Yun” took center stage with a mesmerizing performance. Drawing upon the rich tradition of Chinese Kung Fu, the troupe seamlessly integrated elements of dance, acrobatics, and storytelling into their captivating show program.

The troupe “Long Yun” (means “Dragon Song”) includes 12 artists. The team members have been practicing kung fu since the age of three: the youngest participant is 9, the oldest is 34.

Short videos portraying traditional parables offered deeper insights into Chinese culture.

“Through different art forms – national dance, intangible cultural heritage, martial arts, and traditional costumes – we hope to share the splendor and diversity of Chinese culture,” said Zhang Bo, the art director of “Long Yun.”

The evening indeed served as a bridge, connecting two cultures through the universal language of artistic expression.