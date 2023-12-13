Turkmenistan plays a crucial role in the Turkic World, says OTS Secretary General

Turkmenistan as an Observer State to the Organization of Turkic States plays a crucial role in the Turkic World, stated the OTS Secretary General, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev in his congratulatory message to the Government of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people on the occasion of the country’s Neutrality Day.

“Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to permanent neutrality, coupled with constructive partnerships, stands as a beacon of success in Turkmen foreign policy, earning continuous support from the international community,” the message reads.

On 12 December 2023, Turkmenistan celebrated the International Day of Neutrality and the 28th anniversary of its permanent neutrality status, recognized by a resolution of the UN General Assembly supported by 185 nations of the world. ///nCa, 13 December 2023