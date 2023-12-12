Azerbaijani Cargo Carrier Launches New Service Linking Central Asia and Europe

ADY Container, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, has partnered with shipping giant COSCO Shipping Lines to launch a new container service connecting the ports of Aktau (Kazakhstan), Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), and Constanta (Romania). This marks a significant development for regional trade and transportation, offering a faster and more efficient route between Central Asia and Europe.

COSCO Shipping Lines is a Chinese international container shipping company. Its parent company is the Chinese state-owned company COSCO Shipping, a world leader in the bulk cargo sector, and one of the world’s 10 largest container operators.

Under the agreement, ADY Container will handle rail transport of container trains from Aktau and Turkmenbashi across the Caspian Sea to the Georgian port of Poti. COSCO Shipping Lines will then take over, shipping the containers by sea to Constanta.

This new route offers several advantages:

Improved Supply Chain Integrity: Eliminates disruptions and ensures smooth cargo flow.

Faster Transit Times: Connects key markets in Central Asia and Europe, offering a quicker alternative.

Enhanced Efficiency: Provides a reliable and cost-effective logistics solution.

This initiative marks a crucial step towards realizing the “Caspian Sea – Black Sea” international transit and transport route. This corridor, first proposed in 2018, aims to connect the Caspian and Black Seas through Azerbaijan and Georgia, facilitating trade and economic cooperation between the regions. ///nCa, 12 December 2023