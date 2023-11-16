Ambassadors of Central Asian countries to Austria visited Graz, the second largest Austrian city

On 8-9 November 2023, at the initiative of the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Austria Tolenda Makeev, the ambassadors of the Central Asian countries to Austria visited the capital of the Austrian Federal State of Styria (Steiermark) – the city of Graz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The visit was organized with the support of Stefan Düss, Managing Director of the Austrian company “The eee group GmbH”.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Austria Hemra Amannazarov also took part in the trip.

During the visit, the Ambassadors met with the Mayor of Graz, Mrs. Elke Kar, the Governor of the Federal State of Styria, Christopher Drexler, visited the Technical University of Graz, the University of Graz and got acquainted with their activities. In addition, presentations by representatives of large industrial companies of Styria were organized for the Ambassadors.

During the meeting with the Governor of the Federal State of Styria, Christopher Drexler, the heads of diplomatic missions thanked him for supporting the initiative of the Ambassadors of the Central Asian countries to Austria to host the annual Regional Business Forum “Central Asia – Styria” in Graz. The first such forum was held in June 2022.

Kyrgyzstan Ambassador asked about the achievements of Graz in the field of innovation, new technologies and education and offered to discuss ways of cooperation and partnership between the cities of Central Asia and Graz through the implementation of joint projects.

Styria is located in the south-east of the country, it is the second largest federal state of Austria. The capital of the region is Graz, the second most populous city after Vienna. The region has a developed industrial, industrial and agricultural infrastructure. Styria is home to one of Europe’s largest environmental technology clusters, which includes over 180 companies. ///nCa, 16 November 2023

#Austria, #Central Asia, #Kazakhstan, #Kyrgyzstan, #Tajikistan, #Turkmenistan, #Uzbekistan