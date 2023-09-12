Jewish new year Rosh Ha Shana celebrated in Ashgabat

Ambassador Ismail Khaldi of Israel to Turkmenistan hosted about 33 representatives from the Jewish community in Ashgabat and the Ambassador of UAE H.E. Ahmed Al Hameli to celebrate Jewish new year Rosh Ha Shana.

Here is speech of Ambassador Ismail during the event:

“Shalom and welcome everyone. It is not official but rather like a family event

It is the first time we are having an event in our modest place. Many of you have been here before.

I would like to welcome my friend and brother H.E. Ambassador of UAE in Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli- It is pleasure having you with us.

I just want to let you know that since I arrived here in March I had it in my plans to mark Jewish holidays with the Jewish community. Neither me nor the entire Embassy forgot about you.

We first planned to celebrate Pesach, during April, but then our Foreign Minister His Excellency Eli Cohen came to Ashgabat in April if you remember. One of the first things he asked “I want to meet Jewish community in Ashgabat” and some of you met him in our new office.

We are here today to mark the Jewish New Year – Rosh ha Shana. Rosh Ha Shana is next week, but it became a tradition to have a blessing toast and celebrate the holiday a week before.

Usually every new year, including Rosh Hashana symbols a new beginning.

For us it is not a new beginning here. For us as representatives of Israel, the jewish State, it’s just renewing relations between the Embassy and Jewish community here, and I can promise you that from now on we will only strengthen our bonds

So please see us as an address for anything you need because as we say “What happens to you happens to us in Israel”. Some or many of you already have families, relatives in Israel.

But more and above all, as representatives of Israel, we are here to build relations with the State of Turkmenistan and its institutions, people and society, and I want to say that we are enjoying our time here. You have a great country. Maybe it is different from other places, but it is quiet, peaceful and very interesting.

We work closely with and have great relations with Ministry of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan and I want to deliver our thanks for their cooperation. On behalf of the people of Israel, the embassy of Israel and myself, I also wish to deliver warm greetings for the leadership of the country – His Excellency President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for great leadership, and of course National Leader His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his contributions.

Finally, I want to wish everybody Shana Tova U Metuka (happy sweet new year) filled with peace, health and prosperity.

So before we have a toast for Rosh Ha Shana just want to ask to listen blessing from good friend who is Rabbi in London Osher Krichevsky.” ///Embassy of Israel to Turkmenistan, 11 September 2023

Here are some photos from the event: