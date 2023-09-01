Japan Honors Turkmenistan Karate-Do Federation Honorary Chairman for Promoting Sport

News Central Asia (nCa)

Honorary Chairman of the Karate-do Federation of Turkmenistan Mametnazarov Yashuzak was awarded a Certificate of Honor from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan reports in social networks.

The diploma was solemnly presented by the Ambassador of Japan to Ashgabat Hiroyuki Yamamoto at his residence.

Mametnazarov first started practicing karate-do in Turkmenistan in 1978, and in 1980 the Karate-do Federation was founded in Turkmenistan.

Over the long history of his sports career, Mametnazarov has trained more than 50 coaches and coached more than 30 thousand athletes. For over 40 years he has been a leading figure in the sports world of Turkmenistan.

He is making every effort to further popularize this type of Japanese martial art.

At the time of the foundation of the federation, the number of karate athletes in Turkmenistan was about 40 people, and now, decades later, the Federation has about 36 thousand sportsmen.  Thus, karate-do is one of the sports with the largest number of athletes in the country. ///nCa, 1 September 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Japan to Turkmenistan]

 

 

