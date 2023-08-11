Azerbaijan has laid a submarine pipeline ordered by Turkmenistan

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has laid an underwater pipeline at the Lam and Zhdanov oil field in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, ASCO’s press service reports.

The works ordered by Turkmenistan were carried out by the pipe-laying vessel “Suleyman Vezirov”.

A four-inch thick gas pipeline has been extended from the LAM-B platform to the LAM-C and LAM-28 platforms.

Work on laying more than 5-kilometer gas pipeline started in March last year. ///nCa, 10 August 2023

