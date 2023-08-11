News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Azerbaijan has laid a submarine pipeline ordered by Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan has laid a submarine pipeline ordered by Turkmenistan

By

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has laid an underwater pipeline at the Lam and Zhdanov oil field in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, ASCO’s press service reports.

The works ordered by Turkmenistan were carried out by the pipe-laying vessel “Suleyman Vezirov”.

A four-inch thick gas pipeline has been extended from the LAM-B platform to the LAM-C and LAM-28 platforms.

Work on laying more than 5-kilometer gas pipeline started in March last year. ///nCa, 10 August 2023

 

#Turkmenistan, #Azerbaijan, #ASCO, #underwater_pipeline

Related posts:

  1. Remaining section of Rasht-Chelavend gas pipeline will be completed in 2-3 months. It will add 5.5 bcm to gas transportation capacity between Iran and Azerbaijan
  2. Breaking News: Foreign Office of Turkmenistan clarifies position on Trans-Caspian gas pipeline issues
  3. NIGC: Iran recorded a surge in gas swap from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan
  4. Aliyev voiced Azerbaijan’s views on gas transportation options through the Caspian Sea
  5. Azerbaijan – Existing gas export routes are able integrate all Caspian countries
  6. Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline – Aspects and Prospects
  7. Turkmenistan: Policy statement on Trans-Caspian gas pipeline
  8. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company acquires 30% stake in Caspian field of Azerbaijan
  9. Azerbaijan started exporting cotton fiber to Turkmenistan
  10. Parliament of Turkmenistan ratifies the Agreement with Turkey and Azerbaijan on trade and economic cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan