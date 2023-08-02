Canadian company gets First Lithium Brine Mining License in Kazakhstan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Canadian company Condor Energies Inc., based in Canada has announced that it has obtained from the government of Kazakhstan the First Lithium License.

The company has been awarded the license for a contiguous 37300-hectare area for lithium brine mining for a period of six years.

According to Financial Post, a prior well drilled in the First Lithium License for hydrocarbon exploration encountered and tested brine deposits with lithium concentrations of 67 milligrams per litre in Carboniferous-aged intervals as reported by the Ministry of Geology of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A 670-meter column of tested and untested brine reservoir has been identified from historical wireline log and core data. This well also penetrated the very top of the Devonian-aged sediments and reservoir sands were encountered but not tested.

The Financial Post says that Condor previously entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement for a separate lithium brine mining license (the “Second Lithium License”) with a state-owned entity and the Company is awaiting final approval from the Government of Kazakhstan to complete the acquisition.

A prior well drilled in the Second Lithium License for hydrocarbon exploration encountered and tested brine deposits with lithium concentrations of up to 130 milligrams per litre in Devonian and Carboniferous-aged intervals as reported by the Ministry of Geology of the Republic of Kazakhstan. A 1000-meter column of tested and untested brine reservoir has been identified from historical wireline log and core data.

Condor Energies Inc. was previously known as Condor Petroleum Inc. /// nCa, 2 August 2023

