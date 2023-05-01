The stylishly graceful elders of Turkmenistan

Some fifty years ago, people used to ask, “How did you manage to grow old so gracefully?”

This question has gradually gone out of vogue, mainly because it implies that the person has gone old after all, an idea resented by the baby boomers when they found themselves on the receiving end of the question.

In Turkmenistan, it is a refreshing story.

There are many words in the Turkmen language for the elders and all of them carry the revered sense of wisdom, respect and love.

The way the elders in Turkmenistan dress themselves is elegantly fashionable, even chic.

There is a lot to be said about the society that holds its elders on high pedestal.

Here are the pictures of some elders who participated in the opening ceremony of the new equestrian complex on 29 April 2023: