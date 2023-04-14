The Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN launched the Spanish version of its official website



On April 13, the Spanish-language version of the official website of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN in New York was launched.

https://un.mission.gov.tm/es

This will enable readers on a regular basis to get access to information in Spanish on cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, to follow the progress of multilateral cooperation and initiatives of the country at the UN, as well as to be updated on bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Mrs.Aksoltan Ataeva is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Brazil, Venezuela and Cuba. ///nCa, 14 April 2023 (in cooperation with Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York)