UNESCO: Ashgabat Recognized as a Learning City for Its Contribution to Lifelong Education

The capital of Turkmenistan, the city of Ashgabat, has joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities among 72 cities from 46 countries, in recognition of outstanding local efforts aimed at making lifelong learning a reality for everyone.

“Education transcends the classroom – it is a collective endeavour, and cities play a key role in promoting learning for all. The 72 new UNESCO Learning Cities announced today are redefining what it means to learn – turning every street, library, workplace, museum and home into a space for knowledge and innovation. By making education a priority, from early childhood through adulthood, these cities are empowering people and unlocking opportunities for all”, says Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education.

With this expansion, the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, launched in 2013, now brings together 425 cities from 91 countries, providing lifelong learning opportunities to nearly 500 million people.

Among the new members are 11 capitals, including Porto-Novo (Benin), Bissau (Guinea-Bissau), Lusaka (Zambia), Cairo (Egypt), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Lisbon (Portugal), Ankara (Turkey), Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Hanoi (Vietnam), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Caracas (Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela).

Twelve countries, including Turkmenistan, are joining the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities for the first time: Benin, Burkina Faso, Chile, Cyprus, Guinea-Bissau, Iraq, Mongolia, Niger, the United States, Venezuela and Zambia.

UNESCO Learning Cities are dynamic communities where learning is embedded in everyday life – across schools, workplaces, libraries, homes, and public spaces. They create opportunities for all: reskilling and upskilling workers to meet evolving job markets, providing literacy for those who missed out in early years, empowering citizens of all ages to navigate and shape the AI era, and fostering entrepreneurial mindsets.

Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, is the country’s largest educational centre, with more than 50 educational institutions and ongoing investments in schools, transport and social infrastructure.

In the context of its Learning City status, UNESCO highlights the following planning and policy measures in Ashgabat:

Sustainability and health

Ashgabat integrates sustainability through the Green Schools programme, where students practise tree planting, recycling, energy saving and water conservation. The UNDP Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan project pilots low-carbon solutions and eco-friendly urban design. Health is promoted via the National Health Programmes (2021, 2023–2028) and the 36km Kopetdag Health Trail, combining fitness, campaigns and well-being education.

Equity and inclusion

Equity is advanced through UNICEF-supported inclusive education, with individual learning plans, teacher training and accessible facilities. The municipality’s portal (ashgabat.gov.tm) and Digital City app expand digital access and services. Rights-based measures, including the National Human Rights Action Plan (2021–2025) and a 5% job quota, embed equal opportunities for people with disabilities and disadvantaged groups.

Decent work and entrepreneurship

Skills and employment are fostered through 18 vocational institutions and the StartUp Academy, offering training, mentoring and business services. Over 17,300 entrepreneurs are registered in the city, supported by SME incentives and digital innovation programmes. Employment quotas for people with disabilities and reskilling in ICT, energy and services link lifelong learning with inclusive labour market needs.

Good Practices

Among the good practices implemented in Ashgabat are the following:

Atlas of Future Jobs

Developed by Ashgabat universities, this initiative maps emerging competencies required for Turkmenistan’s economic diversification. The atlas informs retraining programmes, short courses and policy alignment with industry demand. By linking education, employers and government, it ensures lifelong learning provision is responsive to future labour market needs.

Information Access Centre (IAC): Fostering digital inclusion

Established through a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Korean National Information Society Agency, the IAC offers ICT, coding, robotics and cybersecurity courses. Over 100 residents have been trained, including groups of children with special needs, while free IT classes for seniors promote intergenerational learning.

DARYA Project: Empowering youth through regional cooperation

Implemented with EU support, the DARYA Project strengthens technical and vocational education and training in Ashgabat. Activities include curriculum upgrades, employer engagement and expanded school-to-work partnerships. The project equips young people with practical skills for emerging industries, and builds regional cooperation in youth employability. ///nCa, 8 December 2025