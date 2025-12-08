Transport integration in Central Asia: the contribution of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

Ibrahimova Dildora, Head of the Centre for Transport and Logistics Development Studies at the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Transport cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan is now taking on strategic importance, shaping a new architecture of connectivity in Central Asia and creating additional opportunities for the region to enter the wider Eurasian space.

The two countries are located at the intersection of key East-West and North-South transit routes, which determines the high demand for joint projects in the field of logistics, multimodal transport and digital solutions.

The balanced policy of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is contributing to the strengthening of an atmosphere of good neighbourliness and trust, and to the deepening of transport connectivity and integration in the region.

As the head of state noted in his recent article ‘Central Asia on the Threshold of a New Era’: ‘Gradually, what can be called a new regional identity of Central Asia is emerging. A sense of belonging to a single regional space is forming, where neighbourhood is not a challenge but an opportunity, where the success of one becomes a common achievement.

The interaction between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan clearly reflects this trend: by strengthening the synchronisation of infrastructure projects and simplifying transit procedures, the countries are laying the foundation for more competitive and sustainable logistics chains.

In the initial nine months of 2025, freight traffic between the countries surged by 30% compared to the same period last year, reaching 1.3 million tonnes. Road transport accounts for the largest share of traffic (43%), making it a key element of transport connectivity between the two countries.

Routes through Turkmenistan provide Uzbekistan with access to the Caspian Sea, the Middle East and Iran, making this direction a key strategic priority for the country and key to the diversification of foreign trade.

The modernisation of checkpoints, process optimisation and the introduction of digital tools have contributed to a steady increase in the volume of road transport.

The commissioning of the reconstructed Farap road customs post complex in December 2024 was a significant step in the development of regional transport and logistics infrastructure.

As a result of the modernisation programme, the facility’s throughput capacity has increased to 1,000 vehicles per day, which is twice the previous figure. This infrastructure upgrade has increased the corridor’s throughput capacity and created additional opportunities to increase trade flows between the countries.

Following extensive negotiations, an agreement has been reached between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to establish parity conditions for fees and payments for road transport in the territories of both countries. This will ensure transparent and equal conditions for carriers, reduce transport costs, simplify transit and increase the efficiency of road transport. The new agreement will come into effect in 2025.

In order to further expand road transport, it is advisable to consider the possibility of joint work on optimising certain procedures, including visa formalities, in order to create more flexible and convenient conditions for carriers. Furthermore, cooperation in the field of rail transport, which occupies a special place in bilateral relations, is being strengthened.

Turkmenistan’s strategic location provides stable logistical access to the Caspian Sea port of Turkmenbashi and the Persian Gulf port of Bandar Abbas. This significantly expands the possibilities for multimodal transport to the Caucasus, Turkey, Europe and the Middle East.

The joint efforts of the railway administrations are aimed at increasing the throughput capacity of junction stations, optimising tariff solutions and developing container services, which makes it possible to increase the speed and stability of transport.

At the same time, tariff support has become one of the key instruments for stimulating transit. Discounts of up to 50% are provided for the transportation of goods through Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, depending on the nomenclature of the goods transported and the route, which contributes to the stability of transit and the creation of reliable conditions for carriers.

The maritime infrastructure of Turkmenbashi is of particular importance for the development of multimodal chains. The modernised international port has become one of the key hubs of the Trans-Caspian route.

In order to expand cooperation, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in August 2025 in Turkmenbashi between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan, providing for cooperation in the field of shipbuilding.

At the same time, international transport corridors are developing rapidly, ensuring transit growth for all route participants.

One such example is the CASCA+ route, which connects Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey and has been operating since 2019. Over the six years of its existence, a Coordination Council for its development has been established, tariff concessions of up to 70% have been provided for freight transport, and favourable conditions have been created for operators.

As a result, the volume of Uzbekistan’s export and import cargoes along the route in 2024 amounted to 1 million tonnes, which is five times more than in 2019.

To develop this corridor, it is important to coordinate efforts to ensure uninterrupted cargo transportation through the port of Turkmenbashi, carry out dredging work at the berths, and increase the number of ferries.

At the same time, work is underway to develop an alternative route through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey. Thus, in November 2023, in the city of Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan, within the framework of a meeting of ECO ministers, a protocol was signed on a multilateral meeting of relevant ministries in the field of transport between the four countries (Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey) on the formation of an international multimodal corridor between Asia and Europe via ‘Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Turkey’.

Its implementation will connect the countries of the Asia-Pacific region with the European Union through the territories of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey, creating a new sustainable logistics corridor.

To develop the corridor, it is important to strengthen joint efforts to create competitive freight rates and favourable conditions for the transport of goods by rail in Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey, to unify regulatory and technical standards, and to improve transport connectivity between the participating countries.

In the field of aviation cooperation, on 22 August 2025, a protocol was signed in Turkmenbashi between the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan and the State Service ‘Turkmenkhovayollary’ on the development of cooperation in civil aviation, providing for the organisation of the resumption of regular flights between the countries.

The growth in transport volumes, diversification of routes and increased technological cooperation are creating conditions for the establishment of a new logistics space in Central Asia, where Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are complementary elements of the regional infrastructure.

Joint efforts to modernise transport corridors, digitise processes and create favourable conditions for cargo owners are forming a solid foundation for long-term development.

In the future, deepening cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will become an important factor in the transport integration of the region into the Eurasian network, strengthening the competitiveness of routes, creating new logistics alternatives and transforming Central Asia into the main transit hub of the continent. ///nCa, 8 December 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan)