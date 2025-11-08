President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Meets with President Donald Trump – Turkmenistan intends Trans-Caspian Pipeline review

Turkmenistan will consider advancing the long-stalled Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project once

delimitation deal on the Caspian seabed will be finalized with Azerbaijan. The statement was came during the meeting between President of the Donald J. Trump and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on 6 November 2025 in Washington DC on the sidelines of C5+1 Summit.

“They also recognized the mutual benefits of expanding and diversifying international markets for Turkmen natural gas. It was emphasized that after Turkmenistan concludes ongoing cooperation with Azerbaijan on the delimitation of the Caspian seabed, Turkmenistan intends to consider the possibility of implementing the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline Project”, the State Department’s press release said.

The leaders met to deepen bilateral ties, boost trade connectivity, and expand cooperation on energy and critical minerals.

The sides determined that Turkmenistan will consider preferential treatment and exemptions in the critical minerals sector for American companies.

Moreover, Turkmenistan expressed interest in supporting new trade and transportation corridors in the Central Asia-Caucasus region.

In the context of efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to promote peace between neighbors and to expand opportunities for regional cooperation, Turkmenistan intends to consider participating in the development of new opportunities for trade and transportation in the Central Asia-Caucasus region arising from the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as well as promoting peace-making in the region.

The strategic transit route between Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned to be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, or TRIPP, and the development rights to the project are guaranteed to the United States for 99 years. ///nCa, 8 November 2025