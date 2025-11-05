Mitsubishi Heavy Industries strengthens its strategic partnership with Turkmenistan as Platinum Sponsor of CIET 2025

The Organising Committee of the International Conference & EXPO “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” 2025 is honoured to announce that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will participate as a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming forum, to be held on 3–4 November 2025 in the national tourist zone of Awaza.

Founded on 7 July 1884 in Japan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is one of the world’s leading industrial engineering groups, renowned for its comprehensive capabilities in infrastructure, energy, machinery, shipbuilding and plant engineering. The MHI Group combines cutting-edge technologies with decades of experience to deliver integrated solutions across global markets.

MHI’s cooperation with Turkmenistan is advancing to new heights. In 2025, the company, together with Turkey’s GAP İnşaat Yatırım ve Dış Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, was authorised to enter into a contract with the State Concern Turkmenhimiya for the design and construction of an industrial complex capable of producing 1,155,000 tons of urea annually, located in the Turkmenbashi district of Balkan province. In addition, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of the group, signed a three-year service contract with Turkmenhimiya for the after-sales and maintenance of the Garabogazkarbamid Fertiliser Plant — the largest such plant in Turkmenistan. These milestones reflect MHI’s sustained contribution to the development of Turkmenistan’s gas-chemical and industrial sectors.

As a Platinum Sponsor of CIET 2025, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reaffirms its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and promoting sustainable industrial and infrastructural growth in Turkmenistan. During the forum, the company will present its advanced technological solutions, share expertise, and explore future collaboration opportunities with state entities, private investors, and international partners.

The Organising Committee expresses sincere appreciation to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for its support and significant involvement in advancing Turkmenistan’s industrial development.

The CIET 2025 conference brought together approximately 1,080 delegates from 55 countries worldwide, representing top-level companies, government agencies and expert communities. For more detailed information about the programme, speakers and participation, interested parties are invited to visit the official conference website: ciet-turkmenistan.com ///nCa, 5 November 2025 (the material was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)