Third Session of CIET 2025: The Role of Public-Private Partnership in Developing Key Sectors of Turkmenistan

On 4 November 2025, in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza,” the third session of the International Conference and Exhibition CIET 2025 took place: “The Role of Public-Private Partnership in Advancing the Construction, Industrial, Chemical, Energy, and Road Infrastructure Sectors.” Participants discussed PPP mechanisms as a driver for attracting investment, import substitution, and sustainable growth. Speakers presented statistics, cooperation models, successful cases, and plans for production localization.

Share of the Private Sector and PPP Models

Babanyaz Yalakow, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, reported that by the end of 2024, the non-state sector’s share in GDP (excluding the fuel-energy complex) reached 72.8% — an increase of 1.5 percentage points year-on-year. This growth stems from greater private business involvement in investment projects.

Yalakow outlined three main PPP models:

State Order — A private company handles the full cycle (design, construction, financing) under a government contract. Applied primarily with state budget funding in construction and industry. Risk Sharing — Design and construction by the private partner; operation and maintenance by the state. Used in social infrastructure (housing, public facilities). Full Delegation — Financing from the state; design, construction, operation, and maintenance fully transferred to the private company.

The speaker emphasized that to create equal conditions for business, including under PPP, a critical component of market infrastructure is the information support system for the private sector. It includes a database of laws regulating entrepreneurship, data on unused raw materials, available production capacities, market trends for various product categories, and other marketing information.

Financial Support and the “Green” Economy

Merdan Palivanov, Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, stressed that sustainable development is impossible without a robust financial system and digital solutions. Attracting international investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and leveraging domestic banking resources opens opportunities for industrial growth while meeting modern environmental and technological standards.

Turkmenistan actively cooperates with the IMF, World Bank, EBRD, ADB, Islamic Development Bank, and other leading international organizations. This strengthens institutional capacity and introduces best practices in sustainable financing and climate policy.

Joint Ventures in Industry

Resul Myradov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Production, presented a series of PPP projects:

“Elektron ylhamy,” “Hojalyk harytlary,” “Polat turba kärhanasy” — established by enterprises of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

— established by enterprises of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. “Senagat tehnologiýalary” (State Enterprise “Nebitmaş” + Private Enterprise “Algap”) — production of fiberglass and composite rebar.

(State Enterprise “Nebitmaş” + Private Enterprise “Algap”) — production of fiberglass and composite rebar. “Türkmen senagat önümleri” (State Enterprise “Türkmendemirönümleri” + Economic Society “Berk menzil gurluşyk”) — aluminum profiles and window glass.

(State Enterprise “Türkmendemirönümleri” + Economic Society “Berk menzil gurluşyk”) — aluminum profiles and window glass. “Türkmen kaolin” (Balkan Mining Administration + Economic Society “Derýaplastik”) — 20,000 tons of kaolin products annually.

(Balkan Mining Administration + Economic Society “Derýaplastik”) — 20,000 tons of kaolin products annually. “Türkmen lift” (State Enterprise “Nebitmaş” + Private Enterprise “Sport ýyldyzy”) — planned output: 400 elevators, 30 escalators, 100 freight elevators per year, plus maintenance services.

(State Enterprise “Nebitmaş” + Private Enterprise “Sport ýyldyzy”) — planned output: 400 elevators, 30 escalators, 100 freight elevators per year, plus maintenance services. “Türkmen gips” (Koytendag Mining Administration + Economic Society “Ak Bulut”) — plant under construction for 20 million m² of drywall and 250,000 tons of dry construction mixes.

(Koytendag Mining Administration + Economic Society “Ak Bulut”) — plant under construction for 20 million m² of drywall and 250,000 tons of dry construction mixes. “Aýdyň Gijeler” — production of aluminum-copper cables (80 million meters/year), expanding electronics product range.

Successful Private Business Cases in PPP

Nurmuhammet Annamuhammedov, Director of Economic Society “Polat turba,” announced a plant to produce 50,000 tons of steel spiral-welded pipes annually (diameters 406–1625 mm). The products meet global standards and are used in water, gas, oil pipelines, urban water supply, and irrigation systems.

Vladislav Admakin, representative of Economic Society “Aýdyň Gijeler,” explained that the company operates under a state-private partnership: 51% owned by a private entrepreneur, 49% by the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan.

Revenue and profit grow steadily by an average of 40% per year. Over 3–5 years, the company contributed approximately 70 million manat in VAT to the state budget (equivalent to $20 million USD).

The company produces cables, lighting equipment, electronics, traffic lights, road signs, SIM and bank cards, ATMs, and receipt tape. It also actively implements digitalization projects — developing electronic ID cards, SIM technologies, and integrated digital solutions for government agencies.

Turkmenistan now meets 90% of its demand for energy-efficient lighting with domestic production, according to Admakin. In the last two years alone, Aýdyň Gijeler plants manufactured over 300,000 LED floodlights in durable aluminum housings and more than 5 million energy-saving lamps for household and industrial use.

Session Outcomes

The third session of CIET 2025 demonstrated that PPP in Turkmenistan is not just statistics (72.8% private sector share) but tangible projects — from elevators and drywall to ATMs and energy-efficient lighting. The synergy between government and business, backed by banking support and international institutions, lays the foundation for a diversified, innovative, and environmentally oriented economy.

///nCa, 4 November 2025 (photo credit – THP)