Second Session of CIET 2025: Innovation, Diversification, and Sustainable Partnership in Turkmenistan’s Construction and Industrial Sectors

The second day of the International Conference and Exhibition “Development of Construction, Industrial, Chemical, and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2025) continued discussions on key areas of the country’s economic development, focusing on innovation, partnership, and sustainable growth.

Participants on the second day included representatives of government agencies, international companies, financial institutions, and industry associations, who addressed pressing issues of digitalization, energy efficiency enhancement, and investment attraction in the industrial sector.

During the second session, participants explored prospects for the development of construction and industrial sectors, pathways to their diversification, and strengthening international cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to improving the quality of construction materials, implementing advanced engineering solutions, and expanding export potential.

Turkmenistan’s Strategic Priorities: From “Smart Construction” to Transit Corridors

Deputy Minister of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan Berdy Khalykov outlined key directions for elevating the sector to a new level. Central to this were Building Information Modeling (BIM) technologies, which ensure transparency, reduce timelines, and optimize costs. Special emphasis was placed on climate-resilient infrastructure: the use of modern insulation materials and “green” standards for social and industrial facilities.

Khalykov stressed the importance of strengthening the domestic production base through localization and diversification of construction materials. This will enable import substitution, reduce external dependency, and boost export potential.

On transportation infrastructure, Dovran Ataev, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Management of Highway Construction, reported that on November 2, a two-lane bridge 354 meters long across the Garabogaz Bay was commissioned, and the foundation stone was laid for the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz highway (207 km). Construction is underway on the Garabogaz–Kazakhstan border section (43.6 km). Planned highways include Gumdag–Etrek–Iran border, Ashgabat–Dashoguz, and Serahs–Mary–Serkhetabad. These initiatives will further strengthen Turkmenistan’s international standing, playing a vital role in the effective operation of transit-transport corridors linking Asia and Europe along the North-South and East-West axes.

International Partnership: Experience and New Horizons

Stefan Meindl, President and CEO of “HORN Glass Industries AG” (Germany), recalled the successful 2016 project— “Turkmenistan Glass Complex”. The company is now preparing a cold repair of the facility. Responsible resource use is a cornerstone of the company’s corporate policy. In this project, the most advanced technologies will be applied to minimize CO₂ emissions, with particular focus on energy-efficient systems for sustainable glass production.

Michele Pulpito, Chief Representative of “Sacmi Imola” (Italy) for the Russian Federation and Central Asia, highlighted the company’s leadership in equipment for ceramics, sanitary ware, and packaging. Italian technologies are already aiding Turkmenistan in import substitution and exporting high-quality ceramics. Sacmi equipment ensures resource-efficient production cycles and meets domestic demand while targeting external markets.

Housame Naimi, Partnerships & BD Director, Bitdeer Technologies Group (Singapore), proposed utilizing surplus energy capacity for data centers. This would create a high-margin digital industry, enhancing efficiency in energy and industrial sectors within the framework of a sustainable future.

Thilo Rost, Managing Director of “G5 Group AG” (Switzerland), spoke about completed projects: the second phase of the Koytendag cement plant, a desalination plant in Esenguly (20,000 m³/day), and the reconstruction of the “Tedjenkarbamid” plant. The key to success lies in partnership with the Economic Society “TurkmenEnjam,” combining Swiss international expertise with the local competencies of Turkmen specialists.

Gennady Makhtumov, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of “KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG” (Germany), addressed global decarbonization in the cement industry. The future lies in low-carbon clinker, alternative fuels, and AI-driven process control systems. The company is ready to modernize Turkmen cement plants (including projects such as the smart city of Arkadag) by implementing energy-efficient German technologies.

Successes of National Entrepreneurship: Import Substitution and Export

Gundogdy Atakov, founder of the Economic Society “Ak Bulut” (since 2015—a pioneer in suspended ceiling production in Turkmenistan), reported on the expansion of product lines: gypsum, acoustic, and aluminum systems made from local raw materials. In 2024, the Joint-Stock Company “Turkmen Gypsum” was established with the participation of the Ministry of Industry; the foundation was laid for a plant producing 20 million m² of gypsum boards and 250,000 tons of dry construction mixes annually. Products under the “Ak Bulut” brand are exported to Georgia, Türkiye, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. ///nCa, 4 November 2025 (photo credit – THP)