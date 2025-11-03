Turkmenistan Launches construction of Major Urea Production Complex in Balkan Region, Boosting Export and Industrial Growth

On 2 November 2025, in a significant step toward enhancing Turkmenistan’s chemical industry and export capabilities, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a urea production complex in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan province. The event marks a key milestone in the country’s ambitious plans to expand fertilizer production and strengthen its position in the global market.

The new facility, located in the village of Kiyanly, is designed to produce 1.155 million tons of urea annually, positioning it as one of the largest such projects in Central Asia. Daily operations will include the output of 2,000 tons of ammonia, which will serve as the primary raw material for urea synthesis, alongside an additional 660,000 tons of urea per year.

The project relies on cutting-edge technologies and Turkmenistan’s abundant natural gas reserves, ensuring sustainable economic development.

Construction has been entrusted to a consortium of the Turkish company «Gap İnşaat Yatırım ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.» and the Japanese «Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.». Ammonia production technology will be provided by Denmark’s «Topsoe», urea synthesis by Italy’s «Saipem», and core urea manufacturing by Germany’s «Thyssenkrupp».

Japan’s «Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.» will also implement CO₂ utilization technology, minimizing the environmental footprint and aligning with global standards for green industry.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized: “The new facility will create more than a thousand new jobs. Most of the specialists who will work here have been trained at top foreign universities. All necessary conditions will be created for them.”

To export the finished products, the Kiyanly port will be renovated, the existing railway line will be extended to the new complex, and it will be connected to the national railway network. This will enable prompt delivery of urea to international markets and strengthen Turkmenistan’s position as a reliable fertilizer supplier.

Construction will begin in 2026, with full commissioning planned for 2030.

The project builds on successful international cooperation: in 2018, a consortium of «Mitsubishi Corporation» and GAP İnşaat commissioned the «Garabogazkarbamid» plant.

Today, three major urea production facilities operate in the country: «Tejenkarbamid», «Marykarbamid», and «Garabogazkarbamid». ///nCa, 3 November 2025