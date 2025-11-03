Press Release: Opening of the International Exhibition and Conference CIET 2025

Awaza, Turkmenistan — November 3, 2025

The International Conference & EXPO “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan”— CIET 2025 exhibition and conference officially opened today at the Sports Complex of the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.” The event brings together representatives of government bodies, international corporations, and industry experts to discuss new opportunities for cooperation and sustainable investment.

The conference aims to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships, promote industrial modernization, and enhance the exchange of advanced technologies in construction, industry, chemistry, and energy.

Organizers:

State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”,

Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan,

Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan,

Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan,

State Agency for Road Construction Management,

and Hyakimlik of Ashgabat City.

Co-organizer: Turkmen Energy Forum.

EXHIBITION OPENING

Following the official opening ceremony, government officials and international guests toured the exhibition area, where they viewed innovative technologies, new materials, and investment projects presented by Turkmen and foreign companies.

The CIET 2025 exhibition highlights key sectors such as construction, energy, industry, transport infrastructure, chemistry, and building materials production, with a focus on modernization, digital transformation, and environmentally friendly technologies.

PLENARY SESSION

The conference began with a high-level plenary session moderated by Nor Isham Abdullah, Chief Operating Officer, PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd.

Theme:

“The Future of Sustainable Investments and Mutually Beneficial Partnerships in Turkmenistan’s Construction, Industrial, Chemical,and Energy Sectors”

Key speakers:

Baymyrat Annamammedov — Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

Toyguly Nurov — Minister of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan

Ahmet Chalık — Chairman of the Board, Çalık Holding

Vladimir Petruk — Managing Director, Interbudmontazh

Erman Ilicak — Chairman, Rönesans Holding

Eisaku Ito — President and CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Xue Danfeng — Vice President, China Energy International Group Co. Ltd.

Speakers highlighted the country’s growing industrial potential, international cooperation, and the strategic importance of sustainable investment in Turkmenistan’s energy and construction sectors.

SESSION 1: The Importance of the Green Energy Transition and New Directions in the Development of the Chemical Industry

The first thematic session was moderated by Ella Mukerji, Head of the Ammonia & Nitrogen Sector, Fertecon.

Key speakers:

Annageldi Saparov — Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan

Tanryguly Atayev — Acting Chairman, State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”

Charyyar Chetiev — Minister of Agriculture of Turkmenistan

Önder Filiz — General Director, ASOS PROSES MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.

Tomohiro Takashina — Director, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sergey Lobanov — General Manager, Sumitomo Corporation Central Eurasia LLC

Dmitriy Konstantinov — General Director, ROSATOM State Corporation Representative Office for Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan

Binny Sabharwal — Senior Price Reporter, Minerals and Fertilizers, S&P Global Platts

The session focused on the transition to green energy, industrial decarbonization, and innovation in the chemical and fertilizer sectors, emphasizing Turkmenistan’s commitment to environmental sustainability and technological progress.

B2G MEETINGS

As part of the first day of CIET 2025, a series of Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings were also held, where representatives of leading international companies held discussions with senior officials of Turkmen ministries and agencies.

The meetings focused on potential cooperation in energy, industrial construction, transport infrastructure, and chemical production, as well as possible financing mechanisms and technology transfer.

CIET 2025 will continue on November 4, featuring additional thematic sessions, B2G meetings, and discussions on new industrial and infrastructure initiatives. ///nCa, 3 November 2025 (press release was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)