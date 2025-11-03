President of Turkmenistan Holds Meeting with Head of «Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.» in Balkan province

On 2 November 2025, during a working trip to the Balkan province, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Eisaku Ito, the Chief Executive Officer of the Japanese company «Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.».

As is known, «Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.», in consortium with the Turkish «Gap İnşaat», acts as the general contractor for the construction of a new urea production complex with a capacity of 1.155 million tons per year in the settlement of Kiyanly in the Turkmenbashi district.

During the conversation, the parties noted the long-term and mutually beneficial nature of relations between Turkmenistan and Japan, based on principles of respect and support. Currently, leading Japanese companies are successfully implementing projects in the country’s oil and gas sector, energy, and chemical industry.

“Taking into account the large-scale programs and reforms being implemented in Turkmenistan in the industrial sphere, as well as the favorable conditions created for business, I believe there are great opportunities for developing our cooperation in new directions in the future,” emphasized President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The head of state expressed confidence that the new urea complex will make a significant contribution to Turkmenistan’s economic strength and strengthen its position in the global fertilizer market.

Eisaku Ito thanked the President for the trust and the conditions created for the effective work of foreign companies, and guaranteed that all contractual obligations would be fulfilled with high quality and on schedule.

Concluding the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov drew attention to the key priorities of the Turkmen side in the implementation of large-scale facilities: ensuring high production efficiency, strict compliance with environmental standards, and the introduction of the latest scientific and technical achievements. ///nCa, 3 November 2025