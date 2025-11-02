Turkmenistan Welcomes the World to Avaza for CIET 2025 Innovation, Partnership, and Progress on the Caspian Coast

Avaza, Turkmenistan — 2 November 2025.

Tomorrow, the long-awaited International Conference & EXPO “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” officially opens in the National Tourist Zone Avaza, bringing together leaders of construction, industry, chemical, and energy sectors from 55 countries.

Held under the motto “Smart Construction. Clean Energy. Resilient Future.”, the forum will unite over 1 080 delegates, including ministers, senior executives of global corporations, investors, and representatives of international organizations

Inaugurations and New Foundations

Coinciding with the Day of Construction and Industry Workers of Turkmenistan, CIET 2025 will be accompanied by major inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies symbolizing the nation’s industrial progress:

– the opening of the Garabogaz Bay automobile bridge;

– the ground-breaking of the Turkmenbashi – Garabogaz – Kazakhstan highway;

– the foundation-laying of a urea production complex in Turkmenbashi district (capacity 1.155 million t/y); and

– the launch of a water-treatment facility in Esenguly district.

Source: Electronic newspaper “Turkmenistan: Golden Age”

These landmark projects highlight Turkmenistan’s commitment to balanced regional development, modern infrastructure, and sustainable industrial growth along the Caspian coast.

A Global Platform for Cooperation

The two-day conference and exhibition will feature plenary and thematic sessions, B2B and B2G meetings, and an international exhibition of more than 50 companies presenting advanced technologies, construction materials, and energy solutions. Among the speakers are representatives of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Çalık Holding, Rönesans Holding, China Energy International Group, Interbudmontazh Group, ASOS PROSES MAKINA, Bitdeer Technologies Group, DAMAC Properties, POSCO International, Hydro Middle East, ROSATOM, and others — reflecting the forum’s growing appeal across Eurasia and the Middle East.

Rising Global Interest

International attention to Turkmenistan’s transformation continues to grow. The recently released promotional video “Construction, Industry and Energy of Turkmenistan – CIET 2025” has already surpassed 14 million views across international media and social-media platforms, demonstrating exceptional worldwide interest in Turkmenistan’s rapidly developing construction and energy sectors.



The full video can be viewed: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPWNuWOAWIq/?igsh=MTJyaXJuMGo0eXh1dg==

Towards a Sustainable and Connected Future

As Avaza welcomes its guests from around the globe, CIET 2025 stands as a symbol of Turkmenistan’s forward-looking vision — a vision built on innovation, green technologies, and international partnership. The forum will serve not only as a showcase of new industrial and energy achievements, but also as a catalyst for regional cooperation, investment, and shared prosperity across the Caspian and Central Asia. ///nCa, 2 November 2025 (the material was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)