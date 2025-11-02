Pre-Conference Day of the International Conference and Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” in Awaza

Ashgabat / Awaza, November 1, 2025. — Today marked the Pre-Conference Day of the International Conference and Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” (Construction Industry, Energy of Turkmenistan — CIET 2025), which will take place on November 3–4, 2025, in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.”

The pre-conference day was dedicated to the arrival of delegations, accommodation of guests, and participant accreditation.

Arrival of Delegations

Delegates representing state institutions, international organizations, leading foreign and Turkmen companies arrived in Awaza today. To ensure convenience for participants, two charter flights were arranged from Ashgabat — departing at 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at Awaza International Airport, delegates were welcomed by representatives of the Conference Organizing Committee. For their comfort, special shuttle buses were arranged to transport participants to the official hotels of the forum.

Accommodation and Accreditation

After arrival, delegates were accommodated in the official hotels of the conference — “Shamekan,” “Berkarar,” and “Nebitchi.” From 14:00 to 21:00, participant accreditation was conducted in these hotels, including registration, badge distribution, and welcome packages containing the conference program, informational materials, and contact details of the Organizing Committee.

The accreditation process was held in an organized and comfortable setting, with separate desks for international delegations, speakers, and media representatives. Staff members of the Organizing Committee provided consultations and information regarding the upcoming sessions and events of the forum.

About the Conference

The International Conference and Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2025) will be held on November 3–4, 2025, in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.”

The forum’s agenda includes plenary and thematic sessions, business meetings, B2G and B2B discussions, an exhibition, as well as cultural events aimed at strengthening international cooperation and showcasing Turkmenistan’s investment potential.

The full conference program is available on the official website: www.ciet-turkmenistan.com

Organizing Committee

The International Conference and Exhibition CIET 2025 is organized by:

The State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”

The Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan

The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan

The Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan

The State Agency for Road Construction Management

The Hyakimlik (Municipality) of Ashgabat City

Co-Organizer: