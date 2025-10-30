Embassy of Turkiye hosts reception to mark National Day

nCa News and Commentary

Ambassador Ahmet Demorok and spouse hosted on 29 October 2025 a reception in Ashgabat to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Turkiye.

Here is the text of the message of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan read by Ambassador Demirok:

My dear nation,

Esteemed guests, who share our pride in different countries around the world, I greet you with my most heartfelt feelings, respect, and affection.

On this important day, one of the pinnacles of our history abundant in victories, I wholeheartedly congratulate each and every one of our 86 million citizens within our borders, the Turkish Cypriot people, and our brothers and sisters abroad on 29 October Republic Day.

Likewise, on behalf of myself and my nation, I express my gratitude to all our friends who have cultivated together with us our garden of civilization, who have coinherited our common past and cultural heritage, and share our happiness.

Today, we proudly celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of our Republic.

I hope that this important day, which embodies our ideals of independence and future in the unconditional sovereignty of the nation, will be a source of blessing for our country, our nation, and all humanity.

Today, I once again commemorate with gratitude all members of our veteran Parliament, who led and steered the National Struggle paving the way for the Republic, especially Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of our Republic.

I remember the heroes who, for centuries, made these lands our homeland with their blood and lives, from the first raids in Ahlat and Malazgirt to the Gallipoli Epic, from the War of Independence to the 15 July Resistance, and I wish them Allah’s mercy.

Let me reiterate today once again a truth known to the entire world:

We are a powerful nation as well as a state with deep roots.

The sun and the 16 stars surrounding it on our presidential seal represent our state tradition stretching back thousands of years.

Each of these states, founded on the ideal of “eternity,” is a legend of honour and glory for our national identity – a symbol of the power and compassion of our noble nation, which guides the world.

The Republic of Türkiye, on the other hand, stands as the final bastion of our self-sacrificing nation, which held fast to its freedom and independence with all its power in the face of all the hardships, deprivations and difficulties it faced during the most painful days of its history; it is the final link in our chain of states.

With this profound awareness, we are working with all our strength to safeguard the legacy of our martyrs and veterans and to ensure that the Republic of Türkiye, rising in brave and resilient hands, lives on eternally.

In line with our goals for the Century of Türkiye, which will leave its mark on the century, we are taking ground-breaking strides in every field, from the defence industry to the economy, from education to agriculture, tourism, energy and foreign policy.

We are healing the wounds of the earthquake disaster we suffered on 6 February 2023 and swiftly providing safe homes for our brothers and sisters affected by the disaster.

Inshallah, by the end of the year, we will have delivered the keys to 453,000 homes, as promised.

At the same time, we are steadily advancing towards our goal of a terror-free Türkiye where 86 million people can live in peace, security, harmony and prosperity.

Without giving in to the chaos instigators who target our national unity and solidarity, we will, inshallah, continue to overcome obstacles, disrupt their schemes and dash the hopes of those who pursue expansionist ambitions.

On the other hand, at a time when war, conflicts and crises are eroding universal values, Türkiye is working with all its might for a “more just world” with its identity as a defender of rights and truth.

In Gaza and Palestine, as well as many other crisis regions, we are striving to stop the bloodshed, heal the wounds, and open the way to lasting peace through our mediation efforts, diplomatic initiatives, and humanitarian aid.

Guided by our 360-degree foreign policy vision, inspired by the double-headed Seljuk Eagle, we will continue to fulfil every responsibility incumbent upon us with great diligence, in a manner befitting our history and identity.

Together, we will build a Türkiye that is a leading power in its region, respected in the world, and great, strong and prosperous.

I beseech Allah’s help and protection in our endeavours, and I once again commemorate our honoured martyrs and veterans with mercy and gratitude.

I wholeheartedly congratulate all our citizens, friends and guests who share our joy on the Republic Day.

Happy 102nd anniversary of our Republic!!

May you all remain in good health…

nCa Commentary by Tariq Saeedi

Reduction in numerology is when we obtain a single-digit number by adding together a multiple-digit number. For instance, the year 2025 can be reduced to 9 (2+0+2+5=9). This is called root number or digital root.

This is the year 2025, and its root number is 9.

The reception hosted by the Turkish embassy in Ashgabat marked the 102nd anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Turkiye. The root number of 102 is 3.

The date 29 October 2025 (29-10-2025) i.e. 2+9+1+0+2+0+2+5) can also be reduced to 3.

This is a fascinating numerical alignment. In numerology, when multiple significant numbers reduce to the same root or are connected through divisibility (as 9 and 3 are), it’s often interpreted as a form of numerical resonance or synchronicity.

The 3-9 Connection:

In numerology, 9 is considered the “completion” of 3 (since 3 × 3 = 9)

9 represents completion, wisdom, humanitarianism, and the end of a cycle

3 represents creativity, expression, growth, and new manifestations

When they appear together, it can suggest completing one phase while simultaneously planting seeds for creative renewal

Potential Significance for Türkiye

From a numerological perspective, this alignment in 2025 could symbolize:

A Year of Completion and Expression : The 9 energy suggests wrapping up cycles that began years ago, while the 3 in the anniversary suggests renewed creative expression of national identity

: The 9 energy suggests wrapping up cycles that began years ago, while the 3 in the anniversary suggests renewed creative expression of national identity Communication and Visibility : Both 3 and 9 are associated with communication and reaching outward – this could indicate a year where Türkiye’s voice and vision gain particular prominence or clarity

: Both 3 and 9 are associated with communication and reaching outward – this could indicate a year where Türkiye’s voice and vision gain particular prominence or clarity Humanitarian Focus : The 9 energy often relates to humanitarian concerns and universal principles, possibly indicating a year of focus on social progress or international relationships

: The 9 energy often relates to humanitarian concerns and universal principles, possibly indicating a year of focus on social progress or international relationships Creative Transformation: The interplay suggests transforming completion (9) into new creative beginning (3)

In a former life, I used to occasionally dabble in numerology. This is now on the outer edges of my nearly-faded memory.

The coincidence of 3-9 combination just struck me and I dug up its significance. — Of course, numerology is not an exact science; it is more of a belief system. However, if we look carefully at the universe, some kind of deterministic scheme related to numbers is in play.

Also, if we are inclined to believe, the numbers can perhaps just indicate the potential or possibility. What actually unfolds depends on the actions and choices of people and leaders. /// nCa, 30 October 2025

Here are some pictures from the event: