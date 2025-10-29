Meeting at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania with a representative of the Institute of Turkology at Babeş-Bolyai University

On October 29, 2025, a meeting took place at the Embassy of Turkmenistan between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Annamammet Annayev and Associate Professor of the Institute of Turcology and Central Asian Studies at Babeş-Bolyai University (Cluj-Napoca) of Romania, Ms. Margareta Aslan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cultural and scientific cooperation. It was emphasized that strengthening humanitarian and academic ties contributes to greater mutual understanding and to the promotion of Turkmenistan’s rich literary and spiritual heritage.

Both sides expressed their readiness to continue cooperation through joint scientific initiatives and cultural projects.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing friendship and partnership based on mutual respect and shared interest in the advancement of the Turkic cultural sphere./// nCa, 29 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania)