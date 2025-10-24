Ambassadors of Turkmenistan and Croatia in Romania discussed issues of bilateral cooperation

On October 24, 2025, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania, A.Annayev had a meeting with the Ambassador of Croatia to Romania, Ms. Marija Kapitanovic.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and expressed their readiness to further strengthen friendly relations between two countries.

The meeting highlighted the positive impact of the visit of the Minister of Foreign and European affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlic-Radman, to Turkmenistan on 7-8 October 2025, which contributed to enhancing mutual understanding and gave new impulse to cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian areas.

Both sides underlined the importance of holding regular bilateral meetings, business contacts, and mutual visits, as well as active participation in international events aimed at further strengthening the bonds of friendship between Turkmenistan and Croatia. ///nCa, 24 October 2025