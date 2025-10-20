Turkmenistan’s Energy Strategy in Action: Arkadag Berdimuhamedov Launches New Phase of TAPI in Afghanistan

Elvira Kadyrova

On 20 October 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, led the groundbreaking ceremony for a new phase of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline in Herat province, Afghanistan, according to the state news agency TDH.

The new 153-kilometers long segment of the gas pipeline stretching from Serhetabat (Turkmenistan border) to Herat, is referred to in Turkmenistan as ‘Arkadagyň Ak ýoly’ (The White Path of Arkadag).

During his remarks at the ceremony, Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the transnational TAPI project, as a further step in implementing Turkmenistan’s energy strategy to modernize its national fuel and energy complex, will provide a new impetus to the sustainable development of the entire region.

It was noted that the pipeline will bring significant socio-economic benefits to Afghanistan, including job creation and annual revenues exceeding US $ 1 billion.

Additionally, he praised the support for the TAPI project from the United States, with the American company ‘Bownstein’ acting as the project consultant.

To implement the project in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan has established a robust material and technical base, supported by over 200 units of modern equipment.

The construction for the Serhetabat–Herat section of the TAPI pipeline in Afghanistan started in September 2024. At that time, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov launched several infrastructure projects in the neighboring country: the opening of a 177-meter railway bridge on the Serhetabat–Torghundi line at the Turkmen-Afghan border, the start of construction for a fiber-optic communication line from Serhetabat to Herat, a storage complex at the dry port of Torghundi railway station, the Torghundi–Sanabar section of the first phase of the Torghundi–Herat railway, and the commissioning of the Nur-el-Jahad power plant in Herat province as part of the TAP power line project.

To date, the Turkmen section of the TAPI pipeline, spanning 214 kilometers, has been fully completed.

Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Dear compatriots! Dear friends!

In the era of the Revival of a New Epoch of a Powerful State, under the leadership of our esteemed President, Arkadagly Hero Serdar, grandiose projects are being successfully implemented, fostering the expansion of friendly and good-neighborly relations. At the same time, large-scale measures are being taken to increase the volume of Turkmen natural gas production and ensure its reliable supply to international markets. This is fully evidenced by the activities carried out by the State Concern ‘Türkmengaz’ in the International Year of Peace and Trust, particularly in laying new internationally significant gas pipelines.

The vast reserves of hydrocarbon resources allow our country to export natural gas on a long-term basis. In this context, the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project holds immense importance, serving the interests of the fraternal peoples of the region’s states. This transnational project, as another step in implementing Turkmenistan’s energy strategy to modernize the national fuel and energy complex, will provide a new impetus to the sustainable development of the entire region.

On 11 September 2024, in the Mary province of our country, the construction of a key segment of the TAPI pipeline – the Serhetabat–Herat section, named ‘Arkadagyň Ak ýoly’ – was launched, marking an internationally significant event.

That day, etched in golden letters in the history of Turkmen-Afghan relations, saw the opening of new facilities and the start of construction of important infrastructure, demonstrating the significant success of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan’s cooperation based on goodwill.

Overall, the relations between the Turkmen and Afghan peoples, which trace back to ancient times, are being significantly strengthened today. Historically significant projects in the interests of both nations are being successfully implemented. The realization of such large-scale projects serves as clear evidence of the good-neighborly relations between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, holding great importance as they will positively impact the socio-economic development of not only the participating countries but also the entire region.

Dear friends! Dear guests!

The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline is of great significance for the prosperity of neighboring countries and the region, as well as for creating an economically stable space. Our dedicated gas workers have successfully completed the Turkmen section of the pipeline, which spans 214 kilometers. Today, we are witnessing the continuation of the pipeline’s construction to Afghanistan’s Herat province, the Serhetabat–Herat segment, named ‘Arkadagyň Ak ýoly’, stretching 153 kilometers.

To implement this project, with the support of Arkadagly Hero Serdar, a strong material and technical base has been established, supported by over 200 units of modern and powerful equipment. Afghanistan citizens will also be involved in the project’s implementation, and upon its completion, new job opportunities will be created for the Afghan people. Additionally, Afghanistan will receive annual revenues averaging over US $ 1 billion. This will positively impact not only Turkmen-Afghan relations but also the region as a whole.

Thus, these projects pursue a common goal – to provide a powerful impetus to the long-term development of our countries and to support sustainable development across the region.

Taking this opportunity, I thank our dedicated gas workers for their role in implementing this large-scale project between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, as well as the Afghan side for their support and participation in its realization.

May the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the Turkmen and Afghan peoples flourish forever!

Dear friends!

I now bless the construction of the next phase of the key segment of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline project to Afghanistan’s Herat province – the Serhetabat–Herat pipeline, named ‘Arkadagyň Ak ýoly’!

Dear friends!

As you know, the United States of America was among the first to support the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline project. Over the years of independence, relations between Turkmenistan and the United States have developed at a high level. Today, bilateral cooperation covers many areas, including trade, investment, and business contacts. I would like to particularly highlight the great importance of the Turkmen-American Business Council. For many years, well-known American companies have been doing significant work in Turkmenistan. Companies such as Boeing, Case New Holland, John Deere, Caterpillar, General Electric, Sikorsky, and Nicklaus Design are successfully operating in our country.

I would like to emphasize the contribution of the American company ‘Bownstein’, which serves as a consultant for the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline project. ‘Bownstein’ provides valuable and useful recommendations for the implementation of this grandiose project.

Dear friends!

This year, the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, significantly enhanced Turkmenistan’s international standing. Additionally, at the 18th plenary meeting of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Awaza Political Declaration Resolution, linked to the international conference held in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, was unanimously adopted. Notably, in connection with the conference, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, sent a congratulatory message.

Taking this opportunity, I express my sincere gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for supporting such significant international events held in our country, for his congratulatory message, and for supporting the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline project.

Dear friends!

As our esteemed President, Arkadagly Hero Serdar, notes: “The Motherland is a Motherland only with its people! The state is a state only with its people!”

Therefore – glory, glory, glory to the workers of the oil and gas complex, especially the dedicated Turkmen gas workers, who, sparing no effort and energy, undertake such significant work and participate in the realization of this historically significant project!

(Afghanistan, Herat Province, 20 October 2025) ///nCa, 20 October 2025