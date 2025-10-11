Why is the one-China principle unquestionable?

Ji Shumin, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese people in the War of Resistance against the Japanese Invaders and the Liberation of Taiwan, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the creation of the United Nations. The return of Taiwan to China is the result of victory in World War II and an important component of the post-war world order. Recently, certain forces have maliciously distorted UN General Assembly Resolution No. 2758, openly challenging the authority of the UN and the post-war global order. China’s position on this issue is consistent and clear:

Firstly, there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China.

Based on historical facts, more than 1,000 years ago, the central government of China established administrative bodies in Taiwan and exercised its jurisdiction there. The division of the Taiwan Strait is currently just a question left by the history of the Chinese civil war in the middle of the last century, the fact that there is only one China in the world has never changed.

Based on the legal facts, a number of documents of international law, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Declaration, confirmed China’s sovereignty over Taiwan. On October 25, 1971, the 26th Session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution No. 2758 by an overwhelming majority, restoring all the rights of the People’s Republic of China in the UN, recognizing the People’s Republic of China as “the only legitimate representative of China in the UN.” Since that time, the issue of China’s representation in the United Nations has been finally resolved politically, legally and procedurally. The official legal opinion of the UN Secretariat also clearly states that “Taiwan as a province of China does not have an independent status.”

According to the will of the people, the compatriots of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of the Chinese nation, family members and relatives, not enemies. The desire for peace rather than war, for development rather than decline, for contacts rather than division, for cooperation rather than confrontation, is the main public opinion on the island. The one-China principle should not be distorted and challenged. The historical process of China’s complete reunification must not be stopped.

Secondly, the situation in the Taiwan Strait remains tense, the main reason for this is that the Taiwanese authorities, led by the DPP, refuse to recognize the one-China principle, are trying to change the status quo of the two shores of the Taiwan Strait belonging to one China, distort Taiwan’s history and tear its roots apart by implementing “two China” scenarios and “one China, one Taiwan.” Forces in some countries, seeking to contain China’s resurgence, encourage the development of forces advocating “Taiwan independence,” challenge and undermine the one-China principle, seriously violate the basic norms of international relations, and seriously undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese side strongly opposes this.

Thirdly, the Taiwan issue is solely China’s internal affairs, the core of China’s core interests, and a red line that cannot be crossed. The observance of the one-China principle represents international justice, the will of the people and the trend of the times, and no force can violate it. As Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “No one should underestimate the firm determination, firm will and powerful potential of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity! The historic task of the complete reunification of China must be realized and will certainly be realized!”

The one-China principle is a general consensus of the international community, it represents the political basis for the establishment and development of China’s diplomatic relations with 183 countries, including Turkmenistan. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, Turkmenistan has always adhered to the one-China principle and categorically opposes the “independence of Taiwan”, which the Chinese side highly appreciates and continues the good tradition of mutual support with the Turkmen side on issues related to the fundamental interests of both sides. ///nCa, 11 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of China in Turkmenistan)