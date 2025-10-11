Turkmenistan to Assume CIS Chairmanship in 2026

At the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit held in Dushanbe, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon announced that Turkmenistan will take over the CIS chairmanship in 2026.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for the trust placed in his country and outlined Turkmenistan’s priorities for the chairmanship period.

He emphasized that the decision to transfer the chairmanship is viewed by Turkmenistan as a sign of respect and confidence from all CIS member states, as well as recognition of Turkmenistan’s contribution to the development of the Commonwealth.

“Turkmenistan will approach the chairmanship with full responsibility, fully aware of the scale and level of the tasks we will face together,” the head of state noted.

In the near future, Turkmenistan will develop a Concept for its CIS Chairmanship in 2026. This document will reflect approaches to further strengthening interstate cooperation, taking into account the most pressing needs of CIS member states. The Concept will be sent to all member states through diplomatic channels.

The main goal of Turkmenistan during its chairmanship will be to promote stronger cooperation among CIS countries to realize the organization’s potential, foster economic development, and improve the living standards of their peoples. “The most important characteristic of our activities will be strict adherence to the principles and goals that form the foundation of the CIS,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the CIS should remain a vital tool for cooperation.

“We are convinced that the CIS is destined to continue serving as an important instrument of cooperation based on the goodwill of its participants, equality, mutual respect, and alignment with the national interests of each country. It is precisely this approach that has ensured and will continue to ensure the viability and flexibility of the Commonwealth of Independent States, opening new facets and prospects for partnership and reinforcing the CIS as a factor in the sustainability of the international system of stability and security,” the President of Turkmenistan stated.

The next CIS Heads of State Summit will take place on 9 October 2026, in Turkmenistan, as announced by CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev. ///nCa, 11 October 2025