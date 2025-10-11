Turkmenistan at the GIZ Brussels Platform: Dialogue on Energy Priorities

Brussels, October 2025. With the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), a working visit of delegations from Central Asian countries took place, focusing on sustainable energy development, the exchange of best practices, and strengthening regional cooperation. The initiative was implemented under the ‘EU4SustainableCentralAsia: Renewable Energy in Central Asia’ (EURECA) project, supported by the European Union and the Federal Republic of Germany. The visit’s program included thematic meetings, technical visits, and a regional dialogue on energy policy.

The Turkmen delegation comprised three representatives from the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan. Delegations from Central Asian countries were represented by heads and deputy heads of relevant agencies, as well as technical specialists.

On 10 October, a dialogue among heads of the energy sectors of Central Asian countries was held at the GIZ office in Brussels, with participation from EU and GIZ representatives. The meeting’s agenda focused on building consensus on renewable energy priorities and regional electricity trade, as well as discussing practical steps for developing cross-border cooperation, harmonizing market approaches, and preparing joint statements for the future. Alongside the heads of relevant ministries from Central Asian countries, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, delivered opening remarks.

In his speech, the Ambassador emphasized Turkmenistan’s dual responsibility as an energy power: ensuring the stability and security of energy supplies in the region while meeting climate commitments by promoting clean energy. He outlined the country’s regulatory and strategic framework and provided practical examples, including the completion of a 10 MW hybrid solar-wind power plant and preparations for the launch of a 300 MW solar power plant, which has attracted significant interest from international partners. He also highlighted efforts in developing wind energy and implementing “smart” solutions, particularly in the city of Arkadag. The Ambassador placed special emphasis on workforce training and practice-oriented cooperation programs with GIZ.

Concurrently, the Global Gateway Forum 2025 was held in Brussels, featuring a series of sessions on scaling up flagship “Global Gateway” projects, including the expansion of hydropower potential in Central Asia. The Turkmen side was represented at this session by officials from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Kingdom of Belgium. Participants engaged in targeted discussions with European partners and international financial institutions on the preparation and scaling of “green” projects, including regional hydropower and the modernization of grid infrastructure.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium expresses its gratitude to GIZ and the EURECA project team for the professional organization of the Central Asian delegations’ visit to Brussels and the substantive content of the agenda. ///nCa, 11 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)