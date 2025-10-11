Advancing Gender Equality: China’s Comprehensive Achievements in Women’s Development in the New Era

The State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China has issued a detailed paper titled “China’s Achievements in Women’s Well-Rounded Development in the New Era.”

Here is the summary of the paper:

China has made significant achievements in promoting women’s well-rounded development in the new era. The Communist Party of China (CPC) has consistently prioritized women’s liberation, development, and gender equality since its founding in 1921. Under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core, safeguarding women’s lawful rights and interests and promoting gender equality have become integral components of Chinese modernization.

Key aspects of China’s endeavors concerning women include:

Upholding the CPC’s Overall Leadership : The CPC’s leadership is the fundamental guarantee for women’s work, integrating gender equality and women’s development into the broader strategic goal of national rejuvenation.

: The CPC’s leadership is the fundamental guarantee for women’s work, integrating gender equality and women’s development into the broader strategic goal of national rejuvenation. Implementing the Fundamental National Policy of Gender Equality : China has improved top-level design and systematic planning, promoting gender equality in rights, opportunities, and outcomes, and safeguarding women’s rights and interests in accordance with the law.

: China has improved top-level design and systematic planning, promoting gender equality in rights, opportunities, and outcomes, and safeguarding women’s rights and interests in accordance with the law. Synergizing Women’s Development with Social and Economic Progress : The advancement of gender equality has been integrated into China’s broader development process, ensuring that modernization benefits women in a fairer way.

: The advancement of gender equality has been integrated into China’s broader development process, ensuring that modernization benefits women in a fairer way. Fully Leveraging Women’s Proactive Role in National Development : China respects the agency of women and has strengthened institutional safeguards, policy support, and public service supply to stimulate their enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity.

: China respects the agency of women and has strengthened institutional safeguards, policy support, and public service supply to stimulate their enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity. Joining Global Women in Building a Bright Shared Future: China advocates for a community with a shared future for humanity, contributing Chinese initiatives and solutions to global endeavors for women’s advancement.

The document also details how China is boosting the well-rounded development of women as a national campaign through:

Improving the Framework for Advancing Women’s Cause : This involves leadership from Party committees, government responsibility, coordinating roles of working committees on children and women, collaboration with women’s federations, and support from relevant departments and society.

: This involves leadership from Party committees, government responsibility, coordinating roles of working committees on children and women, collaboration with women’s federations, and support from relevant departments and society. Setting Objectives and Tasks for Women’s Development with Overall Planning : National development plans and special plans in related fields clarify strategic tasks and address practical development needs for women.

: National development plans and special plans in related fields clarify strategic tasks and address practical development needs for women. Strengthening Legal Guarantee for Women’s Rights and Interests : China has established a comprehensive legal system, anchored in the Constitution and centered on the Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests, which has been thoroughly revised to expand protections. Law enforcement and judicial protection have also been strengthened, with resolute actions against crimes infringing upon women’s rights. Public awareness of the rule of law is also being raised through various campaigns.

: China has established a comprehensive legal system, anchored in the Constitution and centered on the Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests, which has been thoroughly revised to expand protections. Law enforcement and judicial protection have also been strengthened, with resolute actions against crimes infringing upon women’s rights. Public awareness of the rule of law is also being raised through various campaigns. Creating an Equal and Harmonious Social Environment: This includes promoting gender equality through public education, strengthening awareness in the media, and creating a clean cyberspace by combating online crimes and promoting positive content.

Furthermore, the document highlights how women are sharing in the fruits of modernization through:

Elimination of Absolute Poverty : China’s targeted poverty alleviation campaign has significantly benefited women, ensuring their basic living needs, boosting the economy to create job opportunities, and increasing investment in infrastructure to address development bottlenecks.

: China’s targeted poverty alleviation campaign has significantly benefited women, ensuring their basic living needs, boosting the economy to create job opportunities, and increasing investment in infrastructure to address development bottlenecks. Notable Improvement in Health : China has continuously improved its maternal and child healthcare system, made breakthroughs in solving key issues in women’s health (e.g., reducing mother-to-child HIV transmission, promoting cancer screenings), leading to a remarkable improvement in women’s overall health indicators.

: China has continuously improved its maternal and child healthcare system, made breakthroughs in solving key issues in women’s health (e.g., reducing mother-to-child HIV transmission, promoting cancer screenings), leading to a remarkable improvement in women’s overall health indicators. Substantial Increase in Women’s Education Level : The gender divide in basic education has been largely eliminated, a rough balance between male and female students in higher education has been achieved, and women are enjoying higher-quality vocational and life-long education. Women’s scientific literacy is also on the rise, with a growing number of female R&D professionals.

: The gender divide in basic education has been largely eliminated, a rough balance between male and female students in higher education has been achieved, and women are enjoying higher-quality vocational and life-long education. Women’s scientific literacy is also on the rise, with a growing number of female R&D professionals. Continuous Improvement in Social Security : China has established the world’s largest social security system, providing full coverage for medical and old-age insurance, increased protection against unemployment and work-related injuries, and significantly improved maternity protection. Social security for women in need has also been strengthened.

: China has established the world’s largest social security system, providing full coverage for medical and old-age insurance, increased protection against unemployment and work-related injuries, and significantly improved maternity protection. Social security for women in need has also been strengthened. Improved Family Lives: China emphasizes fostering family culture, values, and traditions, promoting more equal and harmonious family relations, creating a family-friendly society with improved childbirth support policies and childcare services, and offering diverse services to reduce family care burdens.

Full text: China’s Achievements in Women’s Well-Rounded Development in the New Era is available here: http://english.scio.gov.cn/whitepapers/2025-09/19/content_118087761.html /// nCa, 11 October 2025