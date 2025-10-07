Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan launched construction of mosque in Fuzuli at the Summit of Turkic States (updated)

On the sidelines of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, held in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala on 7 October 2025, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a mosque that Turkmenistan will build in Fuzuli as a gift to Azerbaijan. The summit participants watched the ceremony online.

In his remarks, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted:

“My dear brother, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during his visit to Karabakh in July, proposed that Turkmenistan build a mosque in Fuzuli. We thank fraternal Turkmenistan for this gift.”

The total area of the mosque complex for 500 people will be more than 1 hectare. Two minarets with a height of 40 meters each will be built. The height of the main dome will be 30 meters.

Earlier, the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship signed a contract with the private Turkmen company Aga-gurluşyk. This company will build a mosque in Fuzuli, which has become a symbol of strengthening fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 7 October 2025