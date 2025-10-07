A New Step in Nature Conservation: Tallymerjen Sanctuary to Be Established on the Right Bank of the Amu Darya in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is actively implementing its National Forest Program, a key component of which is the expansion of specially protected natural areas. One of the flagship projects in this effort is the creation of the Tallymerjen Sanctuary in the Lebap province, as part of the Koytendag State Nature Reserve. This initiative aims to preserve the unique ecosystem of the Tallymerjen Plain, recognized since 2009 as a key ornithological area in Turkmenistan due to its role as a resting place for the rare sociable lapwing.

Preparatory activities, conducted by the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, the Koytendag State Nature Reserve, and the Lebap province administration, underscore the country’s commitment to fulfilling international obligations for biodiversity conservation and addressing global environmental challenges. Shaniyaz Menliyev, head of the scientific department of the Koytendag State Nature Reserve, shares details about the new sanctuary in an article published in ‘Neutral Turkmenistan’.

The Tallymerjen Sanctuary will be located within the Khojambaz district on the right bank of the Amu Darya, encompassing a strictly protected natural zone and an area of mixed use, where conservation measures will coexist with opportunities for human activity. In line with ecological practices, a buffer zone of approximately 20,000 hectares will surround the protected area to prevent abrupt transitions and reduce stress on wildlife.

Ecologists are focusing on a small section of the Gaurdak Mountains—the northern slope of the Sakhyrtma Ridge with adjacent lowlands—and the southern edge of the Sandukly Desert. The landscape transitions from the low mountains in the eastern part of the future sanctuary to foothills, which gradually blend into a sandy-loess, partially clayey plain in the central and northern areas. The highest point is the Sakhyrtma Ridge (Mount Khojalcha, 1,001 meters above sea level), while the lowest lies in the Khala Riverbed (343 meters above sea level).

The area is home to up to 160 plant species, predominantly shrubs, perennial, and annual grasses adapted to the arid climate. Each autumn, from September to October, the Tallymerjen Plain serves as a feeding and resting ground for an estimated more than half of the global population of the critically endangered sociable lapwing. In recent years, ornithologists from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have conducted joint counts of the sociable lapwing on both sides of their shared border, accounting for the birds’ movements for feeding and roosting, both locally and across borders. These efforts have estimated a seasonal population of 6,000 to 8,000 individuals.

The area is also significant for other rare bird species listed in the Red Book, such as the steppe eagle, saker falcon, and vulture. Other species potentially present include the demoiselle crane, common kestrel, hen harrier, golden eagle, and Houbara bustard. In spring, migratory flocks of little bustards, larks, and others pass through Tallymerjen. Together with adjacent regions of Uzbekistan, the Amu Darya areas of Afghanistan, and Tajikistan, the plain forms a critical flyway and wintering ground for the grey crane.

Invertebrates in the area are understudied, but it is tentatively noted that grasshoppers, various beetles (such as blister beetles, bronze beetles, weevils, darkling beetles, and ground beetles), as well as Lepidoptera and Hymenoptera, are widespread. These invertebrates serve as a vital food source for the sociable lapwing and other birds that frequent the area for rest and feeding.

The establishment of a protected regime in this area demonstrates Turkmenistan’s openness to addressing regional and global conservation challenges and fulfilling the commitments of the three Rio Conventions, one of which focuses on biodiversity. In this case, it reflects the country’s dedication to preserving natural areas critical to global ornithology. ///nCa, 7 October 2025 [photo credit – Neutral Turkmenistan]