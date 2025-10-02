Çalık Enerji – Platinum Sponsor of the 30th “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan -2025” International Conference & EXPO (OGT 2025)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — The Organizing Committee of the 30th “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan -2025” International Conference & EXPO (OGT 2025) is pleased to announce Çalık Enerji as the Platinum Sponsor of this landmark event, which will be held in Ashgabat on October 22–24, 2025.

This partnership reflects the strategic importance of OGT as a global energy platform and highlights the vital role of international cooperation in ensuring energy security and sustainable development.

Founded in 1998 as part of Çalık Holding, Çalık Enerji has become one of the leading players in the Eurasian energy sector. Its core business areas include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), renewable energy, power plant operations, as well as electricity distribution and sales.

Over the years, Çalık Enerji has established itself as a trusted partner in the implementation of large-scale projects, with a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the application of advanced technological solutions.

Activities in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is one of the key markets for Çalık Enerji. The company has made a significant contribution to the development of the national energy infrastructure by implementing strategically important projects, including the construction of modern gas turbine power plants that supply reliable electricity to the domestic market and create export potential.

Çalık Enerji has also been actively involved in programs aimed at modernizing the national power system, introducing advanced engineering solutions, and ensuring environmental efficiency and safety. These initiatives strengthen Turkmenistan’s energy independence and open new opportunities for international cooperation.

The Platinum Sponsorship comes at a pivotal moment in the preparation for OGT 2025. The forum traditionally gathers ministers, senior executives of international energy companies, investors, and industry experts from across the globe.

The central theme of OGT 2025 — “Energy. Innovation. Growth.” — is fully aligned with Çalık Enerji’s mission of driving innovative solutions, fostering sustainable growth, and promoting the efficient use of energy resources. By supporting the event at the highest sponsorship level, the company underscores both its commitment to Turkmenistan and the country’s strategic role in the global energy landscape.

Key Achievements of Çalık Enerji

Energy Infrastructure : development and construction of modern power generation facilities.

: development and construction of modern power generation facilities. Innovation : implementation of advanced engineering and digital solutions in energy projects.

: implementation of advanced engineering and digital solutions in energy projects. Sustainability : focus on energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

: focus on energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact. International Cooperation: active presence in Turkey, Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Just as OGT 2025 will bring together global leaders to discuss the future of the energy industry, Çalık Enerji continues to play a vital role in the development of Turkmenistan’s power system. By upholding high standards of quality and maintaining its commitment to innovation, the company contributes significantly to strengthening Turkmenistan’s position as an essential energy bridge between East and West.

Preparations for the upcoming anniversary OGT 2025 are already in full swing. To date, 1,000 delegates from over 70 countries have registered to attend, including 50+ new companies and over 100 delegates participating for the first time. This creates a unique opportunity for national and private Turkmen companies to expand their networks, establish new partnerships, and strengthen international cooperation. We encourage all participants to complete their online registration by October 10th to ensure full access to this landmark industry event.

For more information, please visit the official OGT 2025 website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com . ///nCa, 2 October 2025 (the material was provided by OGT Organizers)