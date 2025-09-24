Turkmenistan Proposes Cooperation with Kuwait in Energy and Transport Projects

During his working visit to New York, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

In discussing the prospects for bilateral cooperation, President Berdimuhamedov highlighted Turkmenistan’s strategic advantages: “The favorable geographic location of our country and its rich natural resources create the conditions for launching major international projects. We are ready to cooperate in developing East–West and North–South transport and transit corridors, as well as in the implementation of large-scale energy projects such as the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline,” he stated, as quoted by TDH.

The two sides identified the fuel and energy sector, as well as transport and communications, as promising areas for expanding cooperation. They also noted the potential for increasing export and import capacity, boosting mutual trade turnover, and strengthening economic partnership.

The parties emphasized the importance of holding regular bilateral consultations and exhibitions in various fields to enhance collaboration.

President Berdimuhamedov further underlined the broad prospects for cooperation in cultural and humanitarian exchanges, science and education, sports, and tourism, confirming Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider specific proposals from the Kuwaiti side.

The Turkmen leader also drew attention to the fact that the year 2025, declared by the United Nations General Assembly at Turkmenistan’s initiative as the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” coincides with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. In this regard, he invited Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah to participate in an International Forum to be held on 12 December in Ashgabat.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, the Crown Prince of Kuwait praised Turkmenistan’s foreign policy of positive neutrality, highlighting its important role in strengthening peace both in the region and worldwide. ///nCa, 24 September 2025