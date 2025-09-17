Vacancy Announcement: UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan Seeks Security Guard

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan is currently seeking a reliable, vigilant, and dedicated Security Guard to join our team!

Candidates aged 20-39 years old

Location: Ashgabat

Employment Type: Shift-based

Responsibilities include:

Ensuring the safety and security of premises, staff, and visitors

Monitoring surveillance systems and conducting regular patrols

Responding promptly to incidents and emergencies

Enforcing company policies and procedures

Qualifications:

Coach and Master of Martial Arts

Prior experience in security or a related field preferred

Strong observational and communication skills

Physically fit and able to work flexible hours

Professional fluency in English with excellent communication;

professional fluency in Turkmen and Russian

If you are interested in working with the Foreign Mission and have the relevant professional experience and qualifications, we strongly encourage you to apply.

📨 Interested candidates for the position must submit detailed CV with official photo & related certificates to our below mentioned email:

recruitmentdip24@gmail.com

uaembassytm@gmail.com

Only those candidates who are selected to participate in the subsequent stages of recruitment will be contacted.

Deadline for submission: 27/09/2025

///Embassy of the UAE to Turkmenistan