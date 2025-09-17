News Central Asia (nCa)

Vacancy Announcement: UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan Seeks Security Guard

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan is currently seeking a reliable, vigilant, and dedicated Security Guard  to join our team!

Candidates aged 20-39 years old

Location: Ashgabat

Employment Type: Shift-based

Responsibilities include:

  • Ensuring the safety and security of premises, staff, and visitors
  • Monitoring surveillance systems and conducting regular patrols
  • Responding promptly to incidents and emergencies
  • Enforcing company policies and procedures

Qualifications:

  • Coach and Master of Martial Arts
  • Prior experience in security or a related field preferred
  • Strong observational and communication skills
  • Physically fit and able to work flexible hours
  • Professional fluency in English with excellent communication;
  • professional fluency in Turkmen and Russian

If you are interested in working with the Foreign Mission and have the relevant professional experience and qualifications, we strongly encourage you to apply.

📨 Interested candidates for the position must submit detailed CV with official photo & related certificates to our below mentioned email:

recruitmentdip24@gmail.com

uaembassytm@gmail.com

Only those candidates who are selected to participate in the subsequent stages of recruitment will be contacted.

Deadline for submission: 27/09/2025

///Embassy of the UAE to Turkmenistan

