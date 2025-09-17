Vacancy Announcement: UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan Seeks Security Guard

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan is currently seeking a reliable, vigilant, and dedicated Security Guard to join our team!
Candidates aged 20-39 years old
Location: Ashgabat
Employment Type: Shift-based
Responsibilities include:
- Ensuring the safety and security of premises, staff, and visitors
- Monitoring surveillance systems and conducting regular patrols
- Responding promptly to incidents and emergencies
- Enforcing company policies and procedures
Qualifications:
- Coach and Master of Martial Arts
- Prior experience in security or a related field preferred
- Strong observational and communication skills
- Physically fit and able to work flexible hours
- Professional fluency in English with excellent communication;
- professional fluency in Turkmen and Russian
If you are interested in working with the Foreign Mission and have the relevant professional experience and qualifications, we strongly encourage you to apply.
📨 Interested candidates for the position must submit detailed CV with official photo & related certificates to our below mentioned email:
uaembassytm@gmail.com
Only those candidates who are selected to participate in the subsequent stages of recruitment will be contacted.
Deadline for submission: 27/09/2025
///Embassy of the UAE to Turkmenistan