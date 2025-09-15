Gastech Momentum Shifts to OGT: Innovation, Gas, and Growth

Milan, Italy — Confidence in natural gas defined the mood at Gastech 2025, the world’s largest annual gas exhibition and conference, held in Milan from 9–12 September. With over 50,000 professionals, 7,000 delegates, and 1,000 speakers from more than 150 countries, the event underscored the enduring role of natural gas in global energy and the industry’s commitment to innovation and transition.

Gas at the Heart of the Transition

Industry leaders stressed that natural gas will remain the backbone of global energy systems—supporting decarbonization, affordability, and security.

Chevron reiterated long-term confidence in gas markets.

Cheniere Energy and ADNOC forecasted decades of growth.

Baker Hughes pointed to technological advances and record LNG contracts as proof of sustained demand.

Deals Reflecting Optimism

This confidence translated into new commercial agreements:

BOTAS (Turkey) signed contracts covering 15 bcm annually.

(Turkey) signed contracts covering 15 bcm annually. Edison (Italy) and Shell agreed on 0.7 mtpa for 15 years.

(Italy) and agreed on 0.7 mtpa for 15 years. TotalEnergies secured supply of 1 mtpa to KOGAS (South Korea) from 2027.

secured supply of 1 mtpa to (South Korea) from 2027. POSCO and JERA advanced LNG import agreements.

Executives highlighted Asia as the main growth driver, while new opportunities are also emerging in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe as coal is phased out.

Turkmenistan’s Rising Profile

For Turkmenistan, the optimism at Gastech validates its energy strategy:

Possessing the world’s fourth-largest gas reserves , anchored by the super-giant Galkynysh field.

, anchored by the super-giant field. Advancing the TAPI pipeline , unlocking access to Asia’s dynamic markets.

, unlocking access to Asia’s dynamic markets. Offering investment in the Caspian offshore and refining.

and refining. Prioritizing AI, renewables, and methane reduction as part of its sustainability agenda.

From Gastech to OGT 2025

The Turkmen Energy Forum (TEF) held productive meetings in Milan, inviting companies to the upcoming 30th OGT 2025 in Ashgabat (22–24 October). Already, 300 delegates from 40 countries have confirmed their participation, exhibition space has sold out, and the agenda promises high-level debates on PSAs, investment, and innovation.

As Gastech showed, natural gas is not just the fuel of the transition but a guarantor of energy security. With OGT 2025 approaching, Turkmenistan is poised to turn this global confidence into concrete projects and long-term partnerships. ///nCa, 15 September 2025 (the material was provided by the OGT 2025 Organizers)