President of Uzbekistan Honored with Symbolic Gift of Camels at Trilateral Summit in Awaza

As part of the cultural program during a working visit to the National Tourist Zone “Awaza” in Turkmenistan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev jointly attended a special event near the Awaza Congress Center.

The high guests were treated to a spectacular performance by the renowned national equestrian group “Galkynyş,” showcasing the grace and agility of Ahal-Teke horses. The “Galkynyş” equestrian team, celebrated worldwide, recently achieved remarkable success, earning a gold award at the 47th International Circus Festival in Monte-Carlo and captivating audiences at the International Ethnosport Festival in Istanbul.

In a gesture of deep respect and goodwill toward the people of Uzbekistan, the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, presented President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a symbolic gift—a camel and its calf. In Central Asian tradition, these animals symbolize prosperity and well-being, reflecting the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The President of Azerbaijan was gifted an Akhalteke horse named Taus.

The cultural event underscored the warm relations and mutual respect among Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, setting a positive tone for the trilateral summit. The leaders’ participation in the cultural program highlighted the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening regional ties and fostering goodwill among the nations. ///nCa, 22 August 2025