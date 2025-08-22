Istanbul to Host TEKNOFEST 2025: The World’s Largest Tech Festival

The world’s largest technology festival is set to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye. The festival, which reaches new heights each year in terms of attendance and scale, will be held at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport. It will feature the latest developments and inventions in the fields of aviation, space technology, and advanced systems.

“TEKNOFEST-2025,” supported by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Türkiye, will bring together millions of young talents from September 17 to 21. The festival will include technological competitions in several promising fields, aerial displays, exhibitions of aviation and ground equipment, educational sessions, and presentations. Additionally, there will be an area dedicated to celestial bodies and special simulation zones where visitors can experience various situations in any location or environment. All of this is sure to leave an unforgettable impression on festival participants and guests.

Teams from around the world will participate in technological competitions across 57 main and 136 additional categories. They will receive financial support totaling over 85 million liras, with winners taking home prizes worth more than 65 million liras.

You are invited to take part in this grand event—the Teknofest-2025 festival!

TEKNOFEST “Blue Homeland”

The TEKNOFEST “Blue Homeland” festival, dedicated to marine and underwater technologies, awaits you from August 30–31, 2025, at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard! This unique event, held for the first time, will comprehensively showcase Türkiye’s technological and engineering achievements in the maritime sector.

Guests will enjoy a variety of engaging activities and exhibits at the festival: a naval exhibition featuring the most famous ships of the Türkiye’s Navy, demonstrations of underwater attack and defense, events on maritime culture, virtual reality zones, conferences, and a “Blue Homeland” tour through different eras. Young talents who will develop naval technologies in the future will demonstrate their skills in competitions for unmanned underwater systems, underwater missiles, and unmanned marine vehicles!

Additional information about the festival and competition entry requirements can be found on the website: https://www.teknofest.org/tr/

///Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan