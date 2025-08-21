News Central Asia (nCa)

Foreign minister of Turkmenistan Meredov meets Secretary of State Rubio in Washington

On 20 August 2025, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, foreign minister Rashid Meredov had a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

The meeting focused on expanding economic and commercial ties, promoting regional integration through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, and enhancing regional security, according to the US Department of State.

Secretary Rubio expressed gratitude to Foreign Minister Meredov for Turkmenistan’s support in assisting U.S. citizens fleeing Iran during the recent Israel-Iran conflict.

The discussions highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between the USA and Turkmenistan on both bilateral and regional issues.  ///nCa, 21 August 2025 

