India Appoints Bandaru Wilsonbabu as New Ambassador to Turkmenistan

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has announced the appointment of Bandaru Wilsonbabu as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan. Currently serving as the Ambassador of India to Madagascar, he is expected to assume his new role shortly.

Bandaru Wilsonbabu, a seasoned diplomat, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2004.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and is fluent in Telugu, Hindi, English, and Russian.

His extensive diplomatic career includes key postings such as:

2006-2007: Third Secretary, Embassy of India, Moscow (Russia).

2007-2010: Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Dushanbe (Tajikistan).

2010-2012: Under Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

2012-2014: First Secretary/ Director, Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Moscow (Russia).

2014-2016: Deputy Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

2016-2020: Counsellor, Embassy of India, Beijing (China) & Permanent Representative of India to the SCO Secretariat.

2020-2022: Director/Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

October 2022 – till August 2025: Ambassador of India to Madagascar & Comoros.

Ambassador Wilsonbabu is married and has three children.

///nCa, 19 August 2025