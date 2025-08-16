Advancing One Health: Turkmenistan hosts third national intersectoral meeting

WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan convened the third meeting of the National Intersectoral Coordination Committee (ICC) on the implementation of the One Health approach in Turkmenistan.

Held at the Center for Public Health and Nutrition of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the meeting brought together representatives from key government ministries, agencies, and international partners to assess progress and strengthen collaboration in the implementation of the project “Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Pandemics within the Framework of the One Health Initiative in Central Asia, in Turkmenistan.”

Participants engaged in discussions on the implementation of the One Health approach across the following sectors—human health, animal health, and environmental protection. The meeting provided a platform to review achievements made during the first half of 2025, share updates, and identify opportunities for enhanced coordination and capacity-building.

The agenda included comprehensive evaluations of the project’s progress in each sector, highlighting key milestones, challenges, and lessons learned. Stakeholders also discussed strategic priorities and proposed joint activities to further strengthen Turkmenistan’s preparedness and response mechanisms for future pandemics.

The meeting was attended by representatives from over 25 national institutions, including the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan, and other key agencies. International partners such as FAO also participated, reaffirming their support for Turkmenistan’s leadership in regional health security.

This initiative underscores Turkmenistan’s continued commitment to the One Health framework, which promotes integrated efforts across disciplines to address health threats at the human-animal-environment interface. By fostering collaboration among sectors and partners, Turkmenistan is taking proactive steps to build a resilient and unified public health system. ///nCa, 16 August 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)