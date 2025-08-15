Kazakhstani Business Delegation Visits Ashgabat: New Steps Toward Industrial Cooperation

A business delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan, led by Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, Mukhammed Andakov, visited Ashgabat.

The delegation included representatives from around 20 Kazakhstani companies operating in key sectors such as mechanical engineering, automotive manufacturing, mining and metallurgy, light industry, construction, and related fields.

During the visit, the delegation familiarized itself with the operations of leading Turkmen enterprises, including Gok Saray, the Aklar textile company, and the Erte factory. Special attention was given to organizing B2B meetings with Turkmen companies interested in establishing mutually beneficial partnerships.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was signed between the private enterprise Berk Önüm and the Kazakh company Intago Kazakhstan for the supply of polyester and polypropylene fiber.

In addition, Mukhammed Andakov held meetings with representatives of the Ministries of Transport, Industry and Construction, Railway Transport, as well as with the leadership of the state concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The discussions focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation and implementing joint projects in both countries. /// nCa, 15 August 2025