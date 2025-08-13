YOUTHx Festival in Ashgabat highlights EU’s commitment to the engagement of young people

On 12 August 2025, the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan supported the YOUTHx Festival held in Ashgabat on the occasion of the International Youth Day. The event was organised in partnership with Creative Corner and Ynamly Kepil, bringing together young people from across the capital for a full day of workshops, dialogue, and exchange.

The Festival focused on empowering young people in the digital age and provided a platform for developing essential competences such as communication, leadership, and project management.

Through a series of interactive workshops, participants explored topics including public speaking, digital etiquette, teamwork, goal-setting, and decision-making. All sessions were led by local trainers, experts and alumni of EU-supported programmes.

In addition to the core sessions, the Festival included a leadership pitching circle, where participants presented their own ideas for youth-led initiatives and received feedback from mentors, facilitators, and peers. Several proposals addressed social issues such as environmental sustainability, inclusion, and community engagement.

Certificates of participation were awarded during the closing session to recognise the most active contributors and promising ideas.

Promoting youth engagement and supporting the development of human capital remain key priorities of the European Union’s cooperation with Turkmenistan. The Delegation continues to work closely with local stakeholders to create inclusive platforms for dialogue, learning, and exchange. ///nCa, 13 August 2025 (in cooperation with the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan)





