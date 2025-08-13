Caspian Sea – Sea of Friendship and Peace: Conference in Awaza

On 11–12 August 2025, festive events dedicated to International Caspian Sea Day were held in Turkmenistan’s National Tourist Zone “Awaza.” The highlight was the scientific-practical conference titled “Caspian Sea – Sea of Friendship and Peace,” moderated by Myrat Atadjanov, Director of the Institute of the Caspian Sea. The conference brought together representatives of Caspian littoral states, international organizations, diplomats, and experts to discuss key environmental and conservation issues in the region.

Held in a hybrid format, the conference featured speeches from Turkmenistan’s representatives, ambassadors of Caspian states accredited in Ashgabat, and heads of international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, and EU. A key speaker was Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, who highlighted the country’s active role in promoting environmental initiatives, particularly the Agreement on the Conservation and Rational Use of the Caspian Sea’s Aquatic Biological Resources.

Turkmenistan’s Initiatives

Significant attention was given to the Caspian Environmental Initiative, proposed by the President of Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. As Meredov noted, this initiative is not merely a proposal but a call for active collaboration among all Caspian states. Turkmenistan has developed a concept, already shared with regional countries for discussion and input. The Minister expressed confidence that this document could serve as a foundation for strategic plans and action programs to ensure the Caspian’s ecological safety in the long term.

Meredov also announced the upcoming Caspian Environmental Forum, which will serve as a platform to prepare for a special summit of Caspian state leaders focused on ecological issues. A key topic will be the concerning decline in the Caspian Sea’s water levels.

Given the wide range of environmental challenges in Central Asia and the Caspian basin, Turkmenistan proposed, in collaboration with the UN, the establishment of specialized structures: a Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies and a UN Regional Council on Water Management in Central Asia, both to be headquartered in Ashgabat, to promote peace, security, and good-neighborly relations.

Cooperation with the UN

UN representatives emphasized the importance of the Tehran Convention, which provides a legal framework for cooperation among littoral states to prevent the deterioration of the Caspian’s marine environment. The Convention serves as a comprehensive management tool, establishing common requirements and an institutional mechanism for environmental protection and sustainable development in the region.

The UN expressed readiness to support Turkmenistan’s initiative to create a new Caspian Environmental Program, a set of conservation measures aimed at ensuring the rational use of the Caspian’s rich natural resources and minerals, improving soil and ecosystem conditions, and enhancing capacity-building through various trainings and workshops. These measures will create a solid foundation for sustainable development, conference participants noted.

The UN also supports Turkmenistan’s initiative to develop an Agreement on Scientific Research in the Caspian. A defining factor in this cooperation is the shared commitment to making the Caspian Sea a zone of friendship and peace, a key component of international strategic stability and security, and an example of resolving issues based on respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, highlighted the Caspian Sea’s uniqueness as the world’s largest enclosed water body, home to rich biodiversity and a lifeline for millions.

However, she stressed the serious threats it faces, including climate change, pollution, unsustainable practices, and water level decline.

For over 30 years, UNDP has closely collaborated with Turkmenistan’s government to protect biodiversity, promote green energy, and foster sustainable coastal communities. From implementing energy-efficient measures and developing a “Green Standard” for hotels in Awaza to supporting a new four-country initiative to combat plastic pollution, UNDP’s work helps preserve the Caspian for future generations.

Turkmenbashi Port

The conference focused on compliance with environmental standards at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, which has received an EcoPorts certificate. This certification involves creating a digital platform to facilitate information exchange between the ports of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, with plans to connect to major European ports.

Participants discussed cooperation with the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, which supports Turkmenistan’s initiatives to enhance environmental and economic sustainability and foster regional interaction. Particular attention was given to the OSCE’s regional project, “Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region,” aimed at addressing complex challenges, including the promotion of clean energy.

The Turkmenbashi International Seaport’s efforts to minimize environmental waste impact were highlighted, including systematic waste collection, transportation, processing, disposal, neutralization, and storage. Annual maintenance of navigational depths in the port’s waters and channels also supports the conservation of aquatic biological resources.

Iran to Host Caspian States Summit

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani, announced that Iran will host the 7th Caspian States Summit in Tehran in August 2026, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Tehran Convention’s entry into force.

Additionally, in 2025, Iran plans to hold the first international meeting of heads of Caspian coastal regions to strengthen economic and regional diplomacy and foster cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture, transport, and environmental protection.

Conference Outcomes

Participants discussed priority areas of cooperation, including hydrometeorology, scientific study of the Caspian’s flora and fauna, and adherence to environmental standards. In conclusion, an Address to the President of Turkmenistan was adopted, reaffirming the commitment of regional countries to joint efforts for sustainable development and preservation of the Caspian’s marine environment. ///nCa, 13 August 2025