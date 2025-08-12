The Caspian Sea Unites: Turkmenistan Sets the Tone for Regional Cooperation

On 12 August 2025, Turkmenistan, along with other coastal countries, celebrates International Caspian Sea Day—a date symbolizing the region’s commitment to protecting the unique ecosystem of the ancient Khazar. This year’s celebration coincides with the scientific-practical conference “The Caspian Sea – A Sea of Friendship and Peace.” resident of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his congratulations to the participants of the conference.

“I am confident that this year’s Forum on the occasion of Caspian Sea Day, as well as the cultural and sports events associated with it, will make a significant contribution to expanding cooperation between Caspian states and interested international organizations in protecting and studying the rich marine ecosystem and unique biodiversity of the Caspian sea, as well as significantly strengthening peace, friendship, brotherhood, and trust in the region!” the head of state emphasized.

Turkmenistan has been initiating major regional projects for several years. In 2012, the first Caspian Ecological Forum was held in the “Awaza” tourist zone, bringing together scientists, environmentalists, and representatives of international organizations. In 2019, the first Caspian Economic Forum took place in the same location, discussing prospects for developing trade, industry, transport, and logistics in the region.

“New significant proposals for continuing and constructively developing cooperation between Caspian states were voiced during the Sixth Caspian Summit, organized at a high level in Ashgabat in 2022,” noted the President of Turkmenistan.

During the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in 2023, Turkmenistan presented the “Caspian Environmental Initiative” project, aimed at consolidating efforts to protect the marine environment. According to Berdimuhamedov, its implementation “will serve as an important tool in consolidating efforts and subsequently adopting more effective measures to ensure environmental well-being in coastal countries.”

Today, the “Awaza” tourist zone is not only a resort but also a hub for international meetings. It hosts forums, cultural, and sports events that strengthen ties between countries. A recent example is the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

Caspian Sea Day is celebrated annually on 12 August, marking the entry into force of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment (Tehran Convention). ///nCa, 12 August 2025