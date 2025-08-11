During the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), held in Awaza, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium played an active role in ensuring the event received international attention. Through close collaboration with European media outlets, the conference was widely covered in the global press.

A key contributor to this effort was Belgian journalist Derya Soysal, well known in Central Asia. She produced numerous articles and video reports highlighting the progress and significance of the conference. Her work was featured on platforms such as EU Reporter, Bruxelles Korner, Diplomat Times, and others.

Particularly noteworthy was the support from EU Reflect, a major media outlet with nearly one million YouTube subscribers. They published analytical articles and videos about the conference and Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, including coverage of the meeting between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Thanks to these efforts, LLDC3 gained international visibility and marked an important step in strengthening global dialogue. /// nCa, 11 August 2025