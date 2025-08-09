EU Champions Trade and Connectivity for Landlocked Developing Countries at UN Conference

At the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) (Awaza, Turkmenistan), the European Union (EU) reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the economies of LLDCs through trade, regional integration, and sustainable development. In a side event titled Pathways for Transforming Development in LLDCs through Trade, Regional Integration and Value Chains, Ambassador Beata Pęksa, Head of the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, delivered a statement outlining the EU’s vision and initiatives to address the unique challenges faced by these nations.

LLDCs, constrained by geographic isolation, high transport costs, and underdeveloped infrastructure, face significant barriers to economic growth. Ambassador Pęksa highlighted that transport costs remain the largest hurdle, compounded by inefficiencies in trade facilitation and complex customs procedures. To overcome these, the EU advocates for innovative development models prioritizing sustainability, social inclusion, and shared responsibility, as inspired by the Compromiso de Sevilla. These models aim to foster equitable and environmentally conscious economic progress, ensuring benefits for both current and future generations.

A cornerstone of the EU’s strategy is its Global Gateway initiative, which drives sustainable infrastructure investments worldwide. In Africa, the Lobito Corridor project connects Angola’s Atlantic port to mineral-rich regions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. By enhancing rail, road, and port facilities, this corridor slashes transport costs and boosts regional trade for landlocked neighbors. Similarly, in Central Asia, the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor strengthens multimodal connectivity between Central Asia and Europe, reducing transit times and costs for countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan while opening new trade routes.

In East Africa, EU-funded projects in Ethiopia and Djibouti have improved port connectivity and logistics, supporting landlocked nations’ import and export needs. These efforts also enhance digital trade capabilities, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in cross-border e-commerce. Additionally, the EU has supported One-Stop Border Posts in East Africa, streamlining customs and immigration processes to reduce delays and costs for countries like Uganda and Rwanda.

Beyond infrastructure, the EU emphasizes capacity building and human development. Programs training customs officials, improving border management, and boosting digital literacy for local businesses aim to create sustainable economic opportunities and foster inclusive growth.

Ambassador Pęksa underscored the importance of partnerships, advocating for South-South cooperation and a multistakeholder approach to facilitate knowledge exchange and adoption of best practices. Regional integration, she noted, is critical for creating larger markets, attracting investment, and improving access to essential services like healthcare and education, while promoting peace and social cohesion.

The EU’s multifaceted approach—combining infrastructure investment, trade facilitation, capacity building, and regional cooperation—positions it as a key partner in helping LLDCs transform connectivity into a catalyst for sustainable economic growth. As Ambassador Pęksa concluded, “Together, integrated regions can respond more effectively to shared challenges and build a future of shared prosperity that benefits all citizens.” ///nCa, 9 August 2025 (photo credit – UNDP Turkmenistan social nets)