Youth Forum at LLDC3 Highlights Young People as Key Drivers of Sustainable Development

Young leaders from across landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) gathered in Awaza for the Youth Forum, held within the framework of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), to call for inclusive policies and concrete action to ensure that no young person is left behind.

The Forum served as a dynamic platform for youth to voice their concerns, share innovative ideas, and present policy recommendations aimed at addressing the unique challenges facing LLDCs—from limited access to global markets and digital divides to the impacts of climate change and barriers to employment.

Throughout the two-day programme, youth delegates participated in thematic breakout sessions on:

Education and skills development

Employment and entrepreneurship

Climate action and disaster risk reduction

Digital access and innovation

These sessions fostered peer-to-peer learning, allowed youth to exchange experiences, and resulted in concrete recommendations for action at national, regional, and global levels. Discussions culminated in the presentation of a Youth Declaration, articulating the collective vision, priorities, and demands of LLDC youth to be considered by LLDC3 policymakers.

As part of the programme, the Youth Side Event hosted by Turkmenistan brought together four UN Resident Coordinators—from Chad, North Macedonia, Paraguay, and Uzbekistan—who shared valuable experiences and good practices from their respective countries in supporting youth-led initiatives, strengthening youth policies, and investing in future leadership. The event also featured a special video message from Mr. Felipe Paullier, Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs, who encouraged young people to stay actively engaged and urged policymakers to meaningfully include youth voices at every stage of decision-making.

The engagement of SDG Ambassadors from Turkmenistan added a valuable dimension to the Forum. These young changemakers supported discussions, mobilized youth participation, and shared insights grounded in their experiences with local advocacy and community development. As part of a national initiative, the SDG Ambassadors are youth leaders selected for their commitment to promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across Turkmenistan. Their involvement demonstrated how empowering youth at the local level can meaningfully contribute to global development dialogues.

The Youth Forum reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations and its partners to place young people at the forefront of building a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future for LLDCs.

In Turkmenistan, the UN continues to support youth empowerment through a range of initiatives, including the Young SDG Ambassadors programme— all aimed at strengthening the role of young people in national and global development. ///UN Turkmenistan, 7 August 2025