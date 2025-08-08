Women Leaders’ Forum At LLDC3 Advocates For Gender Equality And Inclusive Development

Special Representative of UN Secretary General for Central Asia and Head of the UNRCCA Mr. Kaha Imnadze participated in the Women Leaders’ Forum held under the theme “From Commitments to Action: Women Leading the Implementation of the LLDC3 Programme of Action.” Convened on the margins of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), the Forum served as a critical platform for advancing discussions on the role of women in sustainable development, inclusive governance, and regional cooperation.

Organized by the Governments of Central Asian states and the UN entities, the Forum brought together prominent women leaders from governments, parliaments, civil society, youth organizations, and the private sector.

In his remarks, SRSG Imnadze emphasized the challenges faced by women in landlocked developing countries – including limited access to education, economic opportunities, and digital tools – often compounded by geographic isolation and socio-economic barriers.

“When women lead, change is deeper, more sustainable, and reaches further,” he stated, calling for enhanced representation of women in decision-making processes, increased investment in proven initiatives, and strengthened partnerships to empower women as agents of development and peace.

The Forum also highlighted the significance of the Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus, a regional platform established in 2020 with the support of UNRCCA and UNDP and the governments of Central Asia. The Caucus was recognized as a successful model of cross-border cooperation in advancing gender equality, promoting women’s participation in peacebuilding, addressing climate challenges, and fostering regional dialogue in Central Asia. Particular attention was given to the inclusion and support of women in Afghanistan as an essential component of fostering regional stability and inclusive development.

The LLDC3 Women Leaders’ Forum underscored the pivotal role of women’s leadership in the implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action (2024–2034) and identified key priorities to accelerate its delivery.

The event concluded with a Call to Action, to be presented at the closing session of LLDC3, urging all stakeholders to prioritize gender equality and women’s empowerment as integral pillars of sustainable development and resilience in landlocked developing countries. ///UNRCCA, 7 Aug 2025